Mixed day for McIlroy and Lowry at St Jude Invitational

IT WAS A mixed return for Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry on the opening day of the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis today.

Fresh from representing Ireland in the Tokyo Olympics, they pair were out on the course at TPC Southwind, where Harris English took the early lead.

McIlroy slipped to a two-over round of 72, while Lowry went around in 68 to finish two-under.

McIlroy started and finished his round with birdies, but they were his only birdies on a frustrating day.

A costly double-bogey on the par-four sixth saw him move from even-par to two-over for the day. McIlroy bogeyed again on the par-three eighth to fall to three-over, but a birdie on the last at least ended his opening round on a somewhat positive note and moved him back to two-over.

Lowry meanwhile had better fortune, shooting three bogeys and five birdies, including birdies on the 16th and 18th holes, to leave him six shots off the lead.

Harris English is two shots clear of the chasing pack after an opening round 62 left the American eight under for the day.

Jim Herman, Carlos Ortiz, Matthew Wolff and Ian Poulter are all two shots back on six under.

