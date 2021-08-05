Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Friday 6 August 2021
Advertisement

Mixed day for McIlroy and Lowry at St Jude Invitational

Harris English is the early leader in Memphis.

By The42 Team Thursday 5 Aug 2021, 11:01 PM
1 hour ago 1,569 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5516136
Rory McIlroy.
Image: PA
Rory McIlroy.
Rory McIlroy.
Image: PA

IT WAS A mixed return for Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry on the opening day of the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis today.

Fresh from representing Ireland in the Tokyo Olympics, they pair were out on the course at TPC Southwind, where Harris English took the early lead.

McIlroy slipped to a two-over round of 72, while Lowry went around in 68 to finish two-under.

McIlroy started and finished his round with birdies, but they were his only birdies on a frustrating day. 

A costly double-bogey on the par-four sixth saw him move from even-par to two-over for the day. McIlroy bogeyed again on the par-three eighth to fall to three-over, but a birdie on the last at least ended his opening round on a somewhat positive note and moved him back to two-over. 

Lowry meanwhile had better fortune, shooting three bogeys and five birdies, including birdies on the 16th and 18th holes, to leave him six shots off the lead.

Harris English is two shots clear of the chasing pack after an opening round 62 left the American eight under for the day.

Jim Herman, Carlos Ortiz, Matthew Wolff and Ian Poulter are all two shots back on six under.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella are joined by Craig Ray on The42 Rugby Weekly to preview the deciding third Lions Test on Saturday.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie