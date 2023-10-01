Rory McIlroy: 'I needed that to fuel me today . . . I felt like I used it to my advantage'

AN EMOTIONAL RORY McIlroy said the controversy he was involved in on Saturday night helped him to victory over Sam Burns today, 3&1, and in the process register a fourth Ryder Cup point for Europe.

McIlroy had to be restrained by team-mate Shane Lowry as tempers boiled over after a dramatic end to the second day’s play at the Ryder Cup in Rome.

The world number two became involved in a heated exchange with Patrick Cantlay’s caddie Joe LaCava on the 18th green at Marco Simone and the arguments later continued in the car park.

Advertisement

Pictures emerged of McIlroy shouting and angrily pointing his finger at someone outside the clubhouse before being pulled away and pushed into a waiting car by Lowry.

Asked about the incident today following his singles win, McIlroy, fighting back tears, told Sky Sports: “I needed that to fuel me today and not let it take away from what has been a great week.

“I felt like I used it to my advantage and came out with a different level of focus and determination and in a way it gave the whole team a bit of fire in our bellies. I just wanted to win another point for Europe.

“Ever since Whistling Straits, I was so disappointed in my performance there (so) to come here and get four points for the team means a lot to me. It’s a great bounce back after Whistling Straits. The team we have is incredible. It’s a young team I think will be around for a long time. It’s been a great week for me personally.

McIlroy and Jon Rahm have led Europe to the brink of regaining the Ryder Cup from a battling United States on Sunday as the hosts moved to within half a point of victory, leading 14-7 despite a blistering American charge.

Luke Donald’s Europe started the day four points from lifting the trophy they lost in a record-breaking 19-9 thrashing at Whistling Straits two years ago.

They raced out of the blocks in the Rome sunshine before the USA enjoyed a surge to quieten the huge home crowds, at one point leading in seven matches and tied in the other.

The Americans need to win all seven remaining matches to tie the event and break the record for the biggest Sunday Ryder Cup comeback, having trailed 10.5-5.5 at the start of the day.

Earlier today, it was reported by US media that Joe LaCava apologised to McIlroy before Sunday’s Ryder Cup singles for his behaviour on Saturday which enraged the European star. Yet after his win today McIlroy said: “I haven’t met Joe.”