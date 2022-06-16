Membership : Access or Sign Up
Rory McIlroy makes strong start to take early share of the lead at US Open

McIlroy was installed as favourite to win his first major title since 2014 after successfully defending his Canadian Open title on Sunday.

By Press Association Thursday 16 Jun 2022, 6:42 PM
McIlroy in action at Brookline today.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

RORY McILROY MADE a strong start at the 122nd US Open, finishing his opening round with a three under par 67 to take a share of the early lead at Brookline.

Starting from the 10th, McIlroy had covered his first 13 holes in two under par to lie just a shot off the lead before a moment of frustration at the fifth, a short uphill par four.

The world number three’s pushed tee shot finished in thick rough on the edge of a bunker and left him struggling to take a stance in the sand, with the ball well above his feet.

From there McIlroy could only hack his second shot into another bunker a few yards in front of him, prompting a furious reaction which saw him twice slam his club into the sand.

After regaining his composure McIlroy hit a good bunker shot which ran 10 feet past the flag and holed the putt to save an eventful par.

McIlroy, who was installed as favourite to win his first major title since 2014 after successfully defending his Canadian Open title on Sunday, had earlier started his round with six straight pars before making birdies on the 16th and 18th.

He then looked set for a strong finish to his round after registering birdies on the 7th and 8th, but signed off with a bogey on the par four 9th. 

England’s Callum Tarren had set the clubhouse lead on three under, the world number 445 from Darlington carding an eagle, three birdies and two bogeys.

The 32-year-old secured his PGA Tour card via the second-tier Korn Ferry Tour last season but missed the cut in seven of his first eight starts and was disqualified from the other for signing an incorrect scorecard.

McIlroy and Tarren are joined by Sweden’s David Lingmerth at the top of the leaderboard.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry and Seamus Power are part of the evening group in Massachusetts, teeing off shortly after 6.30pm Irish time. 

