Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 31 July, 2019
McIlroy joins Tiger at Japan's first PGA Tour event

The four-time Major-winner will be part of the field at the Zozo Championship this October.

By AFP Wednesday 31 Jul 2019, 2:32 PM
27 minutes ago 650 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4747590

FORMER WORLD NUMBER one Rory McIlroy will join 15-time Major-winner Tiger Woods at Japan’s first PGA Tour tournament later this year, organisers announced Wednesday.

Golf 2018: TOUR Championship: Final Round Tiger Woods (left) and Rory McIlroy at East Lake GC last September. Source: Debby Wong

Woods had already confirmed his participation, but McIlroy’s addition considerably brightens the star power at the $9.75 million (€8.7 million) Zozo Championship in October.

“It is wonderful we have the opportunity to compete in Japan this year and I’m truly excited to be heading” to the tournament, the 30-year-old Northern Ireland star said in a statement.

McIlroy’s commitment is “a fantastic addition,” organisers of the Zozo Championship said.

“I know golf fans in Japan are very supportive and knowledgeable of the game and it’ll be really cool and fun for the PGA Tour players to perform in front of them for the first time,” McIlroy said.

In my career, I’ve won all around the world and it’ll be an achievement if I can register my first title in Japan.”

McIlroy, the world number three, is currently ranked second on the FedExCup points list. The four-time Major-winner was world number one for 95 weeks between 2012 to 2015.

A total of 78 players, including the leading 60 players from the FedExCup points list, will compete at the Zozo Championship in Chiba, near Tokyo, from 24-27 October.

© – AFP 2019

AFP

