Friday 6 December, 2019
Impressive KO wins for Jason Quigley and Aaron McKenna in California

‘There’ll be a belt on the line in the next couple of fights for me,’ says Quigley.

By The42 Team Friday 6 Dec 2019, 8:50 AM
1 hour ago 1,019 Views No Comments
JASON QUIGLEY AND Aaron McKenna recorded respective wins in California last night. 

Quigley — with former middleweight champ Andy Lee in his corner — stopped Abraham Codero in the third round at The Hangar in Costa Mesa.  

“I’m happy to get the comeback win,” Quigley said after a victory that moves him to 17-1. “I was happy with my patience in there. He was tricky. He didn’t commit too much with any shots. He was flicking the shots.

“I think I hit him in the second round. I saw him wobble a little, but he wasn’t hurt. I knew I couldn’t jump in.

“I hit him in the third round and I knew that he was gone. I saw his eyes dazing. I knew I had to put on the pressure. I probably put it on too much. I got excited. I just wanted to get him out of there. I couldn’t have done it slicker and tidier, but I got the job done. It feels good.”

“I’m excited for what’s ahead,” Quigley continued. “I’ve got a training camp out in LA in January. I felt good at that weight. I could fight now at 168lbs or 160lbs. There’ll be a belt on the line in the next couple of fights for me – then it’s onto a world title.”

Earlier, Monaghan’s Aaron McKenna ended Victor Gayton’s evening in the second round:

The result maintains the 20-year-old’s unbeaten start to his pro career.

