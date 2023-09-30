Monaghan's Stevie McKenna records impressive win at York Hall

STEVIE McKENNA CLAIMED an impressive win over Bradford fighter Darren Tetley in London on Saturday.

The Monaghan welterweight faced the recent British title challenger at York Hall.

The 26-year-old caused Tetley problems with his aggressive style before the fight came to an early end.

McKenna won all six rounds before Tetley’s trainer pulled him out ahead of the seventh.

Tetley had only lost four of his 26 previous fights.