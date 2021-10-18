McLaughlin drafted into Ireland squad to replace Danish-based star

IRELAND HAVE been forced into a late change to their squad ahead of their 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Midfielder Roma McLaughlin has been called up to replace forward Kyra Carusa.

The 25-year-old US-born star, who recently featured for Danish side HB Køge in the Champions League, has been forced to withdraw after picking up a knock on club duty.

The 23-year-old Donegal native takes her place in the squad, as they continue their preparations at the FAI National Training Centre for games against Sweden (21 October) and Finland (26 October).

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Eve Badana (DLR Waves), Amanda Budden (Shelbourne)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Éabha O’Mahony (Boston College), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Roma McLaughlin (Central Connecticut State University), Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Forwards: Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Rianna Jarrett (London City Lionesses), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)