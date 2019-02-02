U20 boss McNamara unfazed and unsurprised by superb win over England

Sean Farrell reports from Musgrave Park

SIX LONG YEARS may have passed since the last time an Ireland U20 side defeated England on home turf – three since the James Ryan-inspired side forced a win in Newcastle – but you wouldn’t guess it by Noel McNamara’s calm post-match demeanour.

The age grade head coach was delighted by the effort and mental strength on show from his players to record a 35-27 win on opening night in Cork, but tempering it all was the need to back up the performance next week in Scotland.

“There’s not a lot that happened today that was a huge surprise to us,” said McNamara after his men won by the odd try in seven, claiming a bonus point and denying England a losing one in the process.

“I’ve worked with these players and know these players, they’re very strong in character, they’re a very cohesive unit. They’ll recognise it’s just one game. They’ve got a lot of rugby in front of them over the season. Nobody’s going to get too carried away. It’s about getting better for these boys.”

Midway through the first-half of last night’s thrilling win, victory looked well out of reach as perennial title challengers England clinically capitalised on errors and stormed to 3-14 and 10-21 leads despite Ireland having set out a decent stall in terms of territory and attacking shape.

McNamara leading the warm-up ahead of last night's win. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

By out-scoring England two tries to nil in the second half, though, those three early concessions need not be lamented. They can be viewed through a positive lens as three errors, eminently fixable. Overall there was little wrong with the defensive effort.

“You have to give credit to the boys, they were particularly mentally tough in that passage of play. Mental toughness is doing it under pressure, under fatigue, and that’s when they really came up trumps.

The head coach added:

“We spoke about it at half time, we conceded three tries; but one of them was from our own line-out, which malfunctioned. Another was from a transition. We had the ball, turned it over and they were clinical there. The third one was from our exit, we didn’t quite get the contest right and went straight under the sticks.