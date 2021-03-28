BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 28 March 2021
Advertisement

Meadow and Maguire drop back as Park stretches lead at LPGA Kia Classic

The Irish pair are even for the championship.

By AFP Sunday 28 Mar 2021, 10:00 AM
7 minutes ago 37 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5394246
Stephanie Meadow.
Image: Gerry Angus
Stephanie Meadow.
Stephanie Meadow.
Image: Gerry Angus

LEONA MAGUIRE AND Stephanie Meadow have slipped down the leaderboard after the third round of the LPGA Kia Classic

LPGA Hall of Famer Park In-bee of South Korea fired a three-under par 69 and stretched her lead to five strokes.

Park, a seven-time major champion seeking her 21st career LPGA title, stood on 12-under 204 after 36 holes at Aviara, north of San Diego.

“I think it’s just going to be the same game plan that I have done for last three days, and hopefully things work out just exactly the same as what we have done for three days,” Park said. “Just trying to hit a lot of fairways and greens and hopefully the putts will fall.”

The Irish pair are 12 shots behind the leader. Maguire carded a 70 yesterday while Meadow shot 73, leaving them even for the tournament.

© – AFP, 2021

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie