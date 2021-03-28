Meadow and Maguire drop back as Park stretches lead at LPGA Kia Classic

LEONA MAGUIRE AND Stephanie Meadow have slipped down the leaderboard after the third round of the LPGA Kia Classic

LPGA Hall of Famer Park In-bee of South Korea fired a three-under par 69 and stretched her lead to five strokes.

Park, a seven-time major champion seeking her 21st career LPGA title, stood on 12-under 204 after 36 holes at Aviara, north of San Diego.

“I think it’s just going to be the same game plan that I have done for last three days, and hopefully things work out just exactly the same as what we have done for three days,” Park said. “Just trying to hit a lot of fairways and greens and hopefully the putts will fall.”

The Irish pair are 12 shots behind the leader. Maguire carded a 70 yesterday while Meadow shot 73, leaving them even for the tournament.

© – AFP, 2021