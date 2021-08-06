Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 6 August 2021
Meadow moves into medal contention but frustration for Maguire

Meadow shot a 68 and Maguire stuck a 70 at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.

By The42 Team Friday 6 Aug 2021, 6:07 AM
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IRISH GOLFERS STEPHANIE Meadow and Leona Maguire are tied 10th and 18th respectively after their third rounds at the Kasumigaseki Country Club today.

Meadow hit a 68 to move to -7 while Maguire struck a 70 and is on -5 ahead of the final round tomorrow.

The clear leader is American Nelly Korda on -15. India’s Aditi Ashok is second on -12 with a group of four two shots off tied in third. 

diarmuid-byrne-and-leona-maguire Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

It was a disappointing total for Maguire who started brightly on the front nine with two birdies to kick off. After back-to-back birdies on the 7th and 8th hole, the Cavan woman was -8 and in the top five. 

However, she followed it up with a triple-bogey and a par. Another bogey on the 12th dealt her medal hopes a big blow. 

stephanie-meadow Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Meadow opened the day with four successive pars and also birdied the 8th. Then came a bogey but the 29-year old picked up another birdie on the 13th. She finished strongly after an outstanding approach allowed her to birdie the 17th and shot the same on the final hole.

“I am just focused on shooting something really low tomorrow. Posting a number and seeing what happens. It is going to be tight, probably play-offs. Just give it all I have and hopefully make the country proud,” Meadows told RTE after her round.

“Happy to be back in it. I fought hard and I think that is something I can be proud of.”

