All-Ireland champions Meath announce new interim manager

MEATH HAVE ANNNOUNCED that Jenny Rispin will take charge of the county senior All-Ireland winning side on an interim basis for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Back-to-back All-Ireland champions Meath were left without a manager after the shock departure of Davy Nelson was confirmed last Sunday evening.

Nelson had been appointed last October to succeed the hugely successful All-Ireland winning boss Eamonn Murray. Under Nelson’s management, Meath won just one of their seven Division 1 league games this spring and lost the Leinster final to Dublin by six points recently.

Summerhill’s Rispin had previously filled the managerial role in 2015-16 and will now start preparing the squad for their All-Ireland opener away to Waterford on Sunday 25 June.

Meath LGFA statement on ‘Interim’ management appointment. pic.twitter.com/uGkAS7EUxW — MeathLadiesFootball (@meathladiesMLGF) June 9, 2023

“I am hugely proud to have been entrusted with this role following on from some amazing people,” said Rispin.

“I hope to bring some continuity and stability to the set up where the focus is now solely on the upcoming TG4 All-Ireland series.”

County chairperson Colm McManus also commented.

“The management are looking forward to getting down to business with the short run in to their first game and we would like to thank Jenny and her pending back room team for their commitment to the county.”