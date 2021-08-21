Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tyrone and Meath advance to All-Ireland minor football final

There was disappointment for both Cork and Sligo in this afternoon’s semi-finals.

hugh-cunningham-with-colm-gillespie Tyrone’s Hugh Cunningham tangles with Colm Gillespie of Cork. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

THIS YEAR’S ELECTRIC Ireland All-Ireland minor football final is to be contested by Tyrone and Meath.

The sides will meet in next weekend’s decider after recording respective semi-final victories over Cork and Sligo this afternoon.

Meath booked their place in a first final since 2012 thanks to a five-point win against the Connacht champions, before Tyrone – who last appeared in a final in 2013 – ran out comprehensive winners over the Rebels.

Meath were seven points to the good (1-11 to 1-4) at half-time at Kingspan Breffni Park. Christian Finlay, who finished with a tally of 1-3, had raised a green flag for the Royals, with Brian Duffy later finding the net for Sligo from a penalty.

Sligo were boosted when Meath’s Oisín Ó Murchú was sent off early in the second half, and a goal from Jack McGovern reduced the deficit to four points in the closing stages.

john-mannion-celebrates-scoring-a-late-goal John Mannion celebrates after scoring Meath's second goal. Source: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

However, Meath finished strongly as a John Mannion goal helped seal a 2-14 to 2-9 victory, leaving them one win away from a first All-Ireland minor title since 1992.

Tyrone, who haven’t been All-Ireland minor champions since 2010, were rarely troubled by Cork during a 0-23 to 1-6 win at Bord na Mona O’Connor Park.

The Munster champions already trailed by 15 points by the time Dylan Crowley scored the game’s only goal in the 59th minute, but with Ronan Cassidy, Eoin McElholm and Conor Owens leading the Tyrone charge, the outcome was never in doubt.

