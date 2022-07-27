Membership : Access or Sign Up
'It was disappointing to find out on social media' - Flynn wishes O'Rourke well after Meath decision

Colm O’Rourke has succeeded Andy McEntee as Meath senior manager.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 27 Jul 2022, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 2,792 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5826479

BERNARD FLYNN LAST night expressed his disappointment at discovering the identity of the new Meath manager ‘on social media’, while wishing his former team-mate Colm O’Rourke well in his new role.

colm-orourke Colm O'Rourke, pictured managing Simonstown Gaels. Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

Flynn formed a brilliant full-forward line during his Meath playing career alongside O’Rourke and Brian Stafford, a trio that helped secure All-Ireland glory under Sean Boylan’s watch.

bernard-flynn Bernard Flynn (file photo). Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

With the Meath manager position becoming vacant this year following Andy McEntee’s departure in June, Flynn emerged as a contender but O’Rourke was announced as the new boss on Monday and he was ratified last night at a county committee meeting.

Former Meath footballers Stephen Bray and Barry Callaghan are to join O’Rourke as selectors, with further management team additions to be made.

Flynn tweeted last night his disappointment with how he had discovered the news but thanked his backroom team for their support.

In an earlier tweet which was subsequently deleted, Flynn singled out successful Kilmacud Crokes boss Robbie Brennan along with the former Mayo manager and Donegal coach Stephen Rochford for praise. Brennan’s presence on a potential backroom team headed by Flynn had been previously mentioned, with the mention of Rochford an intriguing one given his recent inter-county experience.

“@MeathGAA I sincerely wish Colm and all the lads all the very best going forward. It was disappointing to find out on social media yesterday who the next manager would be, but a massive thank you to my entire backroom team for their loyalty, efforts and genuine support.”

Speaking earlier yesterday at the All-Ireland ladies football final launch, successful Meath boss Eamonn Murray backed O’Rourke. 

“He was the man for the job, look it he always wanted that, he probably knows them better than anyone after being principal there in St Pat’s, most of those players would have gone to school there.

niamh-osullivan-and-eamonn-murray-celebrate-after-the-game Eamonn Murray celebrating Meath's win over Donegal with Niamh O'Sullivan. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“He has two good lads with him there in Barry Callaghan and Stephen Bray, two calm, good people. I can’t see anything wrong with it – it’ll be all good. I think it will suit Colm, you know. He has been around every field in Meath a long time now. He is still the manager of Simonstown there, and the championship is only starting shortly.”

Fintan O'Toole
