Meath football great Bernard Flynn resigns as county U20 manager

MEATH ALL-IRELAND winner Bernard Flynn has resigned as manager of the county’s U20 football team.

Flynn has made the decision due to the unavailability of senior players, as he was preparing for their upcoming Leinster championship campaign.

An All-Ireland senior winner in 1987 and 1988, Flynn was appointed as Meath U20 boss in January for a two-year term.

In a statement issued to the Meath Chronicle, Flynn explained his decision.

“I undertook to accept the role of managing and developing the Meath u-20 squad based on a verbal and written agreement that the senior players would be released for championship, an issue that has caused difficulties for previous management.

“Confirmation was received today that this agreement, which is underpinned by a signed charter, including a commitment from the Chairman Coiste an Mi and the senior manager, will not be honoured therefore making the position of the u20 manager, and my back room team, untenable.

“Having put heart and soul into working with such a great group of guys, against a backdrop of the Covid pandemic, it is with a heavy heart and much regret that I have resigned as manager.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“At the heart of this decision is the best interest of Meath football, something I have stressed since the outset of agreeing to take on this role, and I feel that my integrity would be called into question in following any other course of action.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!