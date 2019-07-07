This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 7 July, 2019
There is a huge amount at stake this afternoon at O’Moore Park as Meath and Clare prepare to battle it out for the one remaining Super 8s spot this summer.

Today’s winner will take their place in Group 1 alongside Munster champions Kerry, Ulster winners Donegal and also Mayo, who prevailed in a tantalising encounter against Galway yesterday.

Andy McEntee’s men suffered a demoralising 1-17 to 0-4 Leinster final defeat at the hands of All-Ireland champions Dublin a fortnight ago but will hope to bounce back in Portlaoise today.

The Royals take on a Clare side who overcame Waterford in Munster, but exited at the semi-final stage to perennial provincial winners Kerry.

The Banner responded with an impressive 3-17 to 0-17 defeat of Leitrim and a one-point win over Westmeath in round three of the qualifiers in Mullingar.

Throw-in is coming up in just under an hour’s time at 2pm, with today’s game live on RTÉ One if you happen to be near a TV set.

