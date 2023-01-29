Meath fire home three goals to claim opening league win over Cork

Meath 3-14

Cork 0-19

THE COLM O’ROURKE era begins with a bang.

Meath trekked to Leeside and came away with the prize of a pair of league points in this Division 2 encounter. A power-packed closing quarter proved the difference, their running game punching holes in a porous Cork rearguard.

From the 51st minute Meath outscored Cork 2-6 to 0-5, the home side desperately reliant on Steven Sherlock’s point-taking as he contributed 14 of their scores.

Shane Walsh was terrific for Meath as he posted 1-7, while Jordan Morris and Cillian O’Sullivan also raised green flags.

The first-half attacking narrative boiled down to the Sherlock point-scoring output for Cork against the twin threat of Matthew Costello and Walsh for Meath.

Sherlock posted eight points on the board in the opening half for Cork, six from placed balls and a couple of sweetly-struck efforts from play. In response there was a combined 1-5 from Costello and Walsh.

The goal arrived in the 7th minute, the only score Meath registered to sustain them in the first quarter. Walsh cut in from the left wing past the cover and finished tidily to the net. There were signs the Cork rearguard was creaking when Meath ran at them.

It took a fantastic double save by Michéal Aodh Martin on the half hour mark to save Cork, he blocked the first shot from Darragh Campion and miraculously recovered to scoop a Jordan Morris follow-up off the line.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Cork’s Micheál Aodh Martin and Kevin O’Donovan with Darragh Campion of Meath. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

More to follow…

Scorers for Meath: Shane Walsh 1-7 (0-2f, 0-2 mark), Jordan Morris 1-2, Cillian O’Sullivan 1-1, Matthew Costello 0-2 (0-1f), Cathal Hickey 0-1, Jack O’Connor 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Steven Sherlock 0-14 (0-10f, 0-1 ’45), Chris Óg Jones 0-2, Sean Powter 0-1, Maurice Shanley 0-1, Mattie Taylor 0-1.

Meath

1. Harry Hogan (Longwood)

17. James O’Hare (Rathkenny), 3. Michael Flood (St. Brigid’s), 4. Cathal Hickey (Seneschalstown)

5. Eoin Harkin (Dunsany), 6. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny), 7. Daniel O’Neill (Wolfe Tones)

8. Ronan Jones (St. Peter’s Dunbyone), 9. Daithí McGowan (Ratoath)

10. Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey), 11. Jason Scully (Oldcastle), 12. Darragh Campion (Skryne)

13. Jordan Morris (Kingscourt Stars, Cavan), 14. Mathew Costello (Dunshaughlin), 15. Shane Walsh (Na Fianna)

Subs

2. Adam O’Neill (Wolfe Tones) for Daniel O’Neill (half-time)

23. Jack O’Connor (Curraha) for Harkin (49)

18. Harry O’Higgins (Drumbaragh) for O’Hare (49)

24. Diarmuid Moriarty (Curraha) for McGowan (53)

19. Shane Crosby (Duleek-Bellewstown) for O’Sullivan (66)

Cork

1. Mícheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)

4. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), 3. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), 2. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty)

6. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), 5. Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), 7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), 9. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)

10. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), 11. Seán Powter (Douglas), 12. Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh)

13. Chris Óg Jones (Iveleary), 14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven – captain), 15. Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s)

Subs

17. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk) for O’Donovan (44)

22. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers) for McSweeney (53)

18. Luke Fahy (Ballincollig) for Rory Maguire (54)

25. Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown) for Hurley (60)

23. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues) for Powter (66)

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare)

