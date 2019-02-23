This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 23 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Meath's Division 2 promotion bid still on track after six-point victory away to Cork

Gavin McCoy and Barry Dardis both netted for Andy McEntee’s side.

By Denis Hurley Saturday 23 Feb 2019, 9:40 PM
1 hour ago 4,104 Views 14 Comments
https://the42.ie/4509713
0-4 for Michael Newman as Meath won tonight.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
0-4 for Michael Newman as Meath won tonight.
0-4 for Michael Newman as Meath won tonight.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Meath 2-12
Cork 1-9

Denis Hurley reports from Páirc Uí Rinn

DIVISION 2 FOOTBALL league leaders Meath earned their third win of the campaign as scoring surge midway through the second half set them clear of Cork at Páirc Uí Rinn tonight.

Having led by 0-6 to 0-5 at half-time, Meath pushed two clear on the resumption through Graham Reilly but, though Michael Hurley replied for Cork on 38, they wouldn’t score again until five minutes before the end of normal time.

Meath scored 1-4 without reply in between as Thomas O’Reilly and the impressive Ciarán O’Sullivan got on the scoresheet and Michael Newman registered his fourth point before wing-back Gavin McCoy palmed home a goal. After Shane McEntee found Bryan McMahon, his pass allowed O’Sullivan to move into space and give McCoy an easy task, with Bryan Menton’s second point opening up an eight-point advantage.

Cork did end their drought when sub Seán Powter got a goal, reaching a Mark Collins handpass across the square, and Collins had two points from frees as the gap was reduced to four, but Meath made sure of the win in injury time.

Having forced a turnover, Newman was through on goal but he opted to give sub Barry Dardis an easy chance and netted from close range.

In the first half, Meath had the better of the play, with Newman’s frees helping them to move four clear at two different stages, but McMahon should have had a goal and late points from Luke Connolly (two) and Conor Dennehy reduced Cork’s deficit.

They never drew level though and Meath were stronger in the second half.

Scorers for Meath: Michael Newman 0-4 (0-3f), Barry Dardis 1-1, Gavin McCoy 1-0, Ben Brennan (0-1f), B Menton 0-2 each, Graham Reilly, Cillian O’Sullivan, Thomas O’Reilly 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork: Seán Powter 1-0, Michael Hurley, Luke Connolly (0-1f), Mark Collins (0-2f) 0-2 each, Matthew Taylor, Ruairí Deane, Conor Dennehy 0-1 each.

Meaath

1. Andrew Colgan (Donaghmore/Ashbourne)

2. Séamus Lavin (St Peter’s Dunboyne)
3. Conor McGill (Ratoath)
4. Ronan Ryan (Summerhill)

18. Gavin McCoy (St Peter’s Dunboyne)
6. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny)
19. Shane Gallagher (Simonstown Gaels)

8. Bryan Menton (Donaghmore/Ashbourne)
9. Shane McEntee (St Peter’s Dunboyne)

23. Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey)
12. Darragh Campion (Skryne)
11. Ben Brennan (St Colmcille’s)

13. Bryan McMahon (Ratoath)
14. Michael Newman (Kilmainham)
15. Thomas O’Reilly (Wolfe Tones)

Subs

20 Graham Reilly (St Colmcille’s) for Brennan (32, injured)
10. Ethan Devine (Na Fianna) for Campion (52)
23. Barry Dardis (Summerhill) for O’Sullivan (61)
7. Niall Kane (Simonstown Gaels) for McCoy (63)
5. Adam Flanagan (Clonard) for McEntee (67)

Cork

16. Micheál Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Sam Ryan (St Finbarr’s)
3. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)
4. Conor Dennehy (St Finbarr’s)

5. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)
6. Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty)
7. Paul Walsh (Kanturk)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)
9. Kilian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)

10. Ronan O’Toole (Éire Óg)
11. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)
12. Matthew Taylor (Mallow)

15. Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers)
14. Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues)
13. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)

Subs

23. Mark Collins (Castlehaven) for Connolly (44)
26. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven) for Walsh (46)
19. Tomás Clancy (Fermoy) for Crowley (51)
24. Seán Powter (Douglas) for Michael Hurley (53)
22. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree) for O’Toole (61)

Referee: Fergal Kiely (Longford)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Denis Hurley
@Denis_Hurley
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'I didn't know Warren had a degree in clinical psychology' - Jones defends Sinckler
    'I didn't know Warren had a degree in clinical psychology' - Jones defends Sinckler
    Relive the sensational Josh Adams try which sealed Wales' win over England
    Gatland hails 'special' Wales players after downing England
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Italian Women produce brilliant attacking display to take first win over Ireland
    Italian Women produce brilliant attacking display to take first win over Ireland
    'Jack is impossible to ruffle' - Connacht's Carty set for Ireland debut in Rome
    'There are similarities' but Italy know Ireland are a different beast to 2013
    FOOTBALL
    Leicester's slump continues as Zaha brace eases Palace relegation worries
    Leicester's slump continues as Zaha brace eases Palace relegation worries
    Niamh McEvoy bags 1-5 as Dublin come from behind to beat Mayo
    Martinez sends Bayern level at top of Bundesliga
    IRELAND
    Ireland look to show 'we haven’t gone away' as Schmidt calls for abrasive edge
    Ireland look to show 'we haven’t gone away' as Schmidt calls for abrasive edge
    Extradition cases between the UK and Ireland post-Brexit will prove a lot more difficult
    'This is a big opportunity and I plan on taking it with both hands'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie