Meath's Division 2 promotion bid still on track after six-point victory away to Cork

Meath 2-12

Cork 1-9

Denis Hurley reports from Páirc Uí Rinn

DIVISION 2 FOOTBALL league leaders Meath earned their third win of the campaign as scoring surge midway through the second half set them clear of Cork at Páirc Uí Rinn tonight.

Having led by 0-6 to 0-5 at half-time, Meath pushed two clear on the resumption through Graham Reilly but, though Michael Hurley replied for Cork on 38, they wouldn’t score again until five minutes before the end of normal time.

Meath scored 1-4 without reply in between as Thomas O’Reilly and the impressive Ciarán O’Sullivan got on the scoresheet and Michael Newman registered his fourth point before wing-back Gavin McCoy palmed home a goal. After Shane McEntee found Bryan McMahon, his pass allowed O’Sullivan to move into space and give McCoy an easy task, with Bryan Menton’s second point opening up an eight-point advantage.

Cork did end their drought when sub Seán Powter got a goal, reaching a Mark Collins handpass across the square, and Collins had two points from frees as the gap was reduced to four, but Meath made sure of the win in injury time.

Having forced a turnover, Newman was through on goal but he opted to give sub Barry Dardis an easy chance and netted from close range.

In the first half, Meath had the better of the play, with Newman’s frees helping them to move four clear at two different stages, but McMahon should have had a goal and late points from Luke Connolly (two) and Conor Dennehy reduced Cork’s deficit.

They never drew level though and Meath were stronger in the second half.

Scorers for Meath: Michael Newman 0-4 (0-3f), Barry Dardis 1-1, Gavin McCoy 1-0, Ben Brennan (0-1f), B Menton 0-2 each, Graham Reilly, Cillian O’Sullivan, Thomas O’Reilly 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork: Seán Powter 1-0, Michael Hurley, Luke Connolly (0-1f), Mark Collins (0-2f) 0-2 each, Matthew Taylor, Ruairí Deane, Conor Dennehy 0-1 each.

Meaath

1. Andrew Colgan (Donaghmore/Ashbourne)

2. Séamus Lavin (St Peter’s Dunboyne)

3. Conor McGill (Ratoath)

4. Ronan Ryan (Summerhill)

18. Gavin McCoy (St Peter’s Dunboyne)

6. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny)

19. Shane Gallagher (Simonstown Gaels)

8. Bryan Menton (Donaghmore/Ashbourne)

9. Shane McEntee (St Peter’s Dunboyne)

23. Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey)

12. Darragh Campion (Skryne)

11. Ben Brennan (St Colmcille’s)

13. Bryan McMahon (Ratoath)

14. Michael Newman (Kilmainham)

15. Thomas O’Reilly (Wolfe Tones)

Subs

20 Graham Reilly (St Colmcille’s) for Brennan (32, injured)

10. Ethan Devine (Na Fianna) for Campion (52)

23. Barry Dardis (Summerhill) for O’Sullivan (61)

7. Niall Kane (Simonstown Gaels) for McCoy (63)

5. Adam Flanagan (Clonard) for McEntee (67)

Cork

16. Micheál Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Sam Ryan (St Finbarr’s)

3. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

4. Conor Dennehy (St Finbarr’s)

5. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)

6. Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty)

7. Paul Walsh (Kanturk)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)

9. Kilian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)

10. Ronan O’Toole (Éire Óg)

11. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)

12. Matthew Taylor (Mallow)

15. Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers)

14. Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues)

13. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)

Subs

23. Mark Collins (Castlehaven) for Connolly (44)

26. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven) for Walsh (46)

19. Tomás Clancy (Fermoy) for Crowley (51)

24. Seán Powter (Douglas) for Michael Hurley (53)

22. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree) for O’Toole (61)

Referee: Fergal Kiely (Longford)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: