'A monumental day' - Meath announce county final double-header

A general view of Páirc Tailteann. Source: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

THE MEATH SENIOR football finals will be played as a double-header at Navan’s Páirc Tailteann next month in a first for the Royal county.

A joint statement released this evening reads: “Meath GAA and LGFA are delighted to announce a monumental day for our County Senior Football Finals

“The Meath LGFA Kepak SFC Final will be part of a double-header with the Meath GAA Fairyhouse Steel SFC Final in Páirc Tailteann on Sunday, 7th November 2021.

Source: Meath GAA/Meath LGFA.

“This is a first for our County and we look forward to an exciting day of Gaelic football which will showcase the wonderful talent we have in Meath.”

In a move away from the norm in most other counties, the news has been welcomed with much acclaim on social media; the Gaelic Players Association [GPA] among those sharing it, accompanied by several clapping emojis.

