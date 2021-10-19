'A monumental day' - Meath announce county final double-header

THE MEATH SENIOR football finals will be played as a double-header at Navan’s Páirc Tailteann next month in a first for the Royal county.
A joint statement released this evening reads: “Meath GAA and LGFA are delighted to announce a monumental day for our County Senior Football Finals
“The Meath LGFA Kepak SFC Final will be part of a double-header with the Meath GAA Fairyhouse Steel SFC Final in Páirc Tailteann on Sunday, 7th November 2021.
“This is a first for our County and we look forward to an exciting day of Gaelic football which will showcase the wonderful talent we have in Meath.”
In a move away from the norm in most other counties, the news has been welcomed with much acclaim on social media; the Gaelic Players Association [GPA] among those sharing it, accompanied by several clapping emojis.
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/sQWvUt8hu9— GPA (@gaelicplayers) October 19, 2021
There’s good things happening across counties that could contribute to a really nice comprehensive One County model for male and female players…incl this joint finals day from Meath 🙌🏻 https://t.co/hy9aPR4lXk— Aoife Lane (@aoifemlane) October 19, 2021
