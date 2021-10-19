Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 19 October 2021
'A monumental day' - Meath announce county final double-header

Navan’s Páirc Tailteann will host the GAA and LGFA deciders on Sunday, 7 November.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 19 Oct 2021, 9:02 PM
7 minutes ago 322 Views 0 Comments
a-general-view-of-pairc-tailteann A general view of Páirc Tailteann. Source: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

THE MEATH SENIOR football finals will be played as a double-header at Navan’s Páirc Tailteann next month in a first for the Royal county.

A joint statement released this evening reads: “Meath GAA and LGFA are delighted to announce a monumental day for our County Senior Football Finals

“The Meath LGFA Kepak SFC Final will be part of a double-header with the Meath GAA Fairyhouse Steel SFC Final in Páirc Tailteann on Sunday, 7th November 2021.

LGFA - GAA SFC Doube-Header Source: Meath GAA/Meath LGFA.

“This is a first for our County and we look forward to an exciting day of Gaelic football which will showcase the wonderful talent we have in Meath.”

In a move away from the norm in most other counties, the news has been welcomed with much acclaim on social media; the Gaelic Players Association [GPA] among those sharing it, accompanied by several clapping emojis.

