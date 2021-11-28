Membership : Access or Sign Up
Meath against Dublin battle in Leinster final, Drom & Inch lift Munster senior title

Plenty provincial camogie and ladies football action today.

By The42 Team Sunday 28 Nov 2021, 7:22 PM
Meath's Emma Duggan was in action for Dunboyne today.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IT WILL BE a Meath against Dublin battle in this year’s Leinster senior ladies football club final after today’s semi-final action.

Meath champions Dunboyne saw off Wicklow’s Tinahely by a point after extra-time, while Dublin’s Foxrock-Cabinteely had a more straightforward success as they had ten points to spare over Offaly’s Tullamore.

In a dramatic finish it took a goal from Meath All-Ireland winning star Emma Duggan to land the spoils for Dunboyne. At half-time in normal time it was 0-8 to 0-7 in favour of Tinahely.

Goals from Julie Kavanagh and Annie Moffat looked to put Dunboyne in the driving seat in the second half but Tinahely fought back and Dunboyne needed a pointed free to secure a draw, 2-9 to 0-15. Then in extra-time, more drama followed with Duggan proving the match-winner.

Elsewhere today in Munster there was glory for Drom & Inch by a point against Inagh-Kilnamona in the 2020 senior camogie final. The winners were in front 0-6 to 0-4 at the interval before a late goal clinched their 1-9 to 1-8 success.

Tipperary’s Aherlow are through to the Munster senior ladies football decider after a three-point win over Kerry’s Southern Gaels. They’ll take on Mournabbey (Cork) or Ballymacarbry (Waterford) in the decider, that pair meet in next weekend’s semi-final.

In Connacht, Kilkerrin-Clonberne from Galway cruised into the senior final and will now meet Leitrim’s Glencar-Manorhamilton next Sunday.

Results

Connacht

  • Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) 6-22 Clann na nGael (Roscommon)

Leinster

LGFA senior semi-finals

  • Dunboyne (Meath) 3-13 Tinahely (Wicklow) 1-18
  • Foxrock-Cabinteely (Dublin) 2-9 Tullamore (Offaly) 0-5

Munster

2020 Senior camogie final

  • Drom-Inch (Tipperary) 1-9 Inagh-Kilnamona (Clare) 1-8

LGFA senior semi-final

  • Aherlow (Tipperary) 0-9 Southern Gaels (Kerry) 0-6

