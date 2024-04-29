Meath footballers end 23-year wait for Leinster U20 title triumph

Leinster U-20 football championship final

Meath 3-13

Louth 0-12

Paul Keane reports from Parnell Park

GOALS FROM the excellent Eamonn Armstrong, top-scorer Jamie Murphy and substitute Tadhg Martyn propelled Meath to a first Leinster U-20 football title success since 2001.

Rampaging wing-back Armstrong netted for the third game running while full-forward Murphy finished with 1-5 on a landmark evening for the Royals at Parnell Park.

Martyn set the seal on a memorable 10-point win with Meath’s third goal deep into stoppage time while captain Liam Kelly was superb in defence.

Cathal O Bric managed Meath to All-Ireland minor success in 2021 and has now guided much of the same group to a rare provincial title at the next grade up.

Meath will attempt to push on now for another All-Ireland title and will take on the Munster champions — Cork or Kerry — at the last four stage on 11/12 May.

Returning to Parnell Park brought contrasting emotions for both camps as Louth beat Dublin there just last week.

As for Meath, they lost to the Dubs at the Donneycarney venue in the group stage before rebounding with knock-out wins over Laois and Kildare to reach the final.

Louth, thriving on those positive vibes, opened up an early 0-4 to 0-2 lead and hinted that another famous win in north Dublin was on the cards.

Kieran McArdle, who came into the decider with 4-23 from five games, scored two of those four Louth points in the opening quarter.

But things suddenly went south for Fergal Reel’s side who didn’t score again until the 25th minute.

In the meantime, Meath reeled off 1-4 without response to take firm control of the game with their aggressive press on Louth’s kick-out proving effective.

Hughie Corcoran, Jack Kinlough, Rian Stafford and Murphy pointed for Meath before Armstrong struck the crucial goal.

Louth were aware of his attacking threat but couldn’t prevent him from bursting forward, getting on the end of a Conor Duke pass and slipping a low finish to the net.

Louth’s response was impressive — back-to-back points from Maguire — to leave the goal between the teams at half-time, 1-6 to 0-6.

Pearse Grimes Murphy cut the deficit further with a point after the restart before Meath drilled their second goal.

Armstrong was the provider again with a blistering run through the centre before offloading to Murphy who could have taken his point but went for goal and was rewarded.

Meath dominated the final quarter, outscoring their neighbours by 1-7 to 0-3 in the last 20 minutes to take the U20 silverware for the ninth time in their history.

Meath scorers: Jamie Murphy 1-5 (0-2f), Eamon Armstrong 1-2, Tadhg Martyn 1-0, Liam Kelly 0-2, Hughie Corcoran 0-2 (0-1f), Rian Stafford 0-1, Jack Kinlough 0-1.

Louth scorers: Kieran McArdle 0-5 (0-3f), Pearse Grimes Murphy 0-4, James Maguire 0-3 (0-2f).

MEATH

1. Oisin McDermott

4. Sean O’Hare

3. Liam Kelly (Captain)

7. Killian Smyth

5. Eamonn Armstrong

6. John O’Regan

2. Conor Ennis

8. Jack Kinlough

9. Charlie O’Connor

12. Conor Duke

11. Rian Stafford

10. Shaun Leonard

13. Hughie Corcoran

14. Jamie Murphy

15. Rian McConnell

SUBS

21. Conor McWeeney for Stafford (34)

19. Tadhg Martyn for Leonard (47)

17. John Harkin for Corcoran (57)

18. Seimi Byrne for O’Hare (62)

20. John Mannion for Smyth (65)

LOUTH

1. Cian O’Donoghue

4. Cormac McKeown

7. Keelin Martin

2. Fionn Tipping

5. Tadhg McDonnell

6. Aaron McGlew

3. Cameron Maher

8. Dara McDonnell

9. Sean Callaghan

10. James Maguire

11. Liam Flynn

18. Darragh Dorian

13. Pearse Grimes Murphy

14. Sean Reynolds (Captain)

15. Kieran McArdle

SUBS

22. Ronan Deery for Tipping (18)

12. James Rogers for Dorian (46)

23. Conor McGinty for Flynn (50)

24. Fionn Cummiskey for Callaghan (52)

17. Shane Halpenny for Maguire (59)

Referee: Dan Stynes (Dublin).