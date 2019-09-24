This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Meath to ask 'higher GAA authority' to investigate complaint by ref against ex-chairman

Peter O’Halloran stepped down as county chairman last Friday night.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 24 Sep 2019, 9:20 AM
49 minutes ago 1,117 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4821996
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE MEATH COUNTY BOARD have decided to seek ‘a higher GAA authority’ to look closer into the complaint made by referee Patrick Neilis against former county board chairman Peter O’Halloran.

The complaint relates to what O’Halloran described as ‘a communication with a referee’ over two years ago.

The Irish Independent have this morning reported that the WhatsApp message from O’Halloran, then chairman of the county’s CCC, said to Neilis that he would be sending him ‘to ride Slane in a month or so’. The two parties involved have stated the request was never carried out.

It was announced last Friday night that O’Halloran had decided to step down from his post as Meath chairman. In his statement then O’Halloran said he had sent it ‘in the heat of the moment’.

Last night Meath GAA released another statement on the issue.

“The Meath GAA management committee have decided tonight that an investigation is necessary into the complaint made against Peter O’Halloran by Patrick Nelis.

“It shall now be carried out by a higher GAA authority. We shall make no further comment until this investigation is complete.”

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

