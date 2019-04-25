This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 25 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'This championship, more than any championship over the last decade, is the most important for Meath'

Senan Connell reckons the Royals must reach the Super 8s, says Donegal can be contenders, and feels Mayo must win Connacht.

By Caoimhin Reilly Thursday 25 Apr 2019, 4:03 PM
42 minutes ago 513 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4606721
Meath manager Andy McEntee.
Image: Colm O'Neill/INPHO
Meath manager Andy McEntee.
Meath manager Andy McEntee.
Image: Colm O'Neill/INPHO

SENAN CONNELL RECKONS this year’s championship is Meath’s biggest in a decade as they bid to build on their spring promotion from Division Two.

The Royals have been drawn on the opposite side of the Leinster Championship to Dublin and begin their provincial assault at home to Offaly on 12 June.

Kildare, Connell says, were the ‘springer’ last season as they reached the inaugural Super 8s stage, but feels Meath are best equipped of those outside this year’s top-flight to make a burst for the All-Ireland series with the aim of edging towards Dublin in standard terms.

“Meath are just slowly building and we seen with the McEntees here in Dublin, Gerry — I know he’s not involved this year, but he was in the background in the first year with Andy — he brought Brigid’s to an All-Ireland semi-final and Andy did a job with Ballyboden,” Connell told The42.

“Everywhere the McEntees go they do a job so it was only a matter of time before Andy was going to bring this Meath team to a place and they’re at that place now which is heading for Division One.

Bryan Menton dejected after the game Meath midfielder Bryan Menton after the Division Two final loss to Donegal. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“They need to get to the Super 8s. I think this championship, more than any championship over the last decade, is the most important for Meath because they’re ultimate goal has to be to get to the Super 8s.

“Whatever about putting in a performance against Dublin here, it’s about getting to the Super 8s and the experience of playing Division One sides in championship, bringing the confidence forward into the league next year and then maybe in the next couple of years we could be looking at Dublin and Meath competing again, because it is happening at underage level.

“During the week there was a tight enough match [Dublin U17s vs Meath U17s], 4-10 to 2-10 win for Dublin, and Meath minors have beaten Dublin in recent years.

“That gap is narrowing again; they seem to have their house in order after neglecting development squads for a long time.”

If Leinster’s other giant, Kildare, are to make it back-to-back last eight appearances, Connell believes Daniel Flynn’s presence will be crucial, while Donegal, he adds, are a side capable of reaching the latter end of the All-Ireland series, with teenage forward Oisín Gallen being tipped as a player to watch

“Donegal are not going to be a surprise package, but might cause a surprise and get to a semi-final or final.

Shane Gallagher with Oisin Gallen Donegal's Oisín Gallen (right) is one of the players to watch this summer, says Senan Connell. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“If [Patrick] McBrearty is back, all of a sudden that axis with [Michael] Murphy, there’ll be less pressure on the young fella, Gallen, and he can kick scores.

“They’re finding their feet, they’re finding forwards and Stephen Rochford can certainly feed information about playing against the most experienced teams in the most difficult environments.”

Mayo, meanwhile, embark on a Connacht campaign in which they will seek to earn a first title in three seasons. That, Connell insists, is a must in James Horan’s opening year of his second stint as county boss.

“What’s realistic for me has to be a Connacht title because the pendulum has swung: Galway have the advantage there. It should be a Mayo/Galway final so I’d say that’s James’ initial target because it’s your stepping stone into the Super 8s then and that next level.

Mayo have proven themselves to be a Croke Park team, so Connacht is where their issues lie and even in MacHale Park, it’s not a cauldon any more, Galway have no problem going and playing there.

“I think Mayo have won more games in a two-year period in Croke Park than they have in MacHale Park. Their initial target has to be to win Connacht and wrestle back that momentum and I think Mayo supporters want that, they don’t want to be looking over the ditch at Galway with a Connacht title in their back pocket.”

Senan Connell was speaking as Sky Sports announced its GAA fixtures for the 2019 Championship. A total of 20 live, and 14 exclusive, fixtures of Championship action will be available on Sky’s multi-platform offering throughout the season.

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to get stuck into last weekend’s Champions Cup semi-finals.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Caoimhin Reilly
caoimhin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie