Meath and Kerry name unchanged sides ahead of All-Ireland final showdown

The battle for the Brendan Martin Cup takes place on Sunday afternoon.

By The42 Team Friday 29 Jul 2022, 12:05 PM
Anna Galvin of Kerry and Shauna Ennis of Meath at Croke Park.
Image: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE
Image: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE

MEATH AND KERRY have named two unchanged sides ahead of the 2022 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies senior final in Croke Park on Sunday [throw-in, 4pm].

Defending champions are sticking with the same side who narrowly held off a spirited challenge from Donegal in the semi-final as they prepare for their fifth successive All-Ireland Final appearance. They contested three successive Intermediate deciders before finally prevailing in the 2020 decider against Westmeath, and are now back for a second senior final in-a-row.  

The Royals have power strength all over the field, as they look to defend their All-Ireland title this weekend.

Meanwhile, Kerry – who are competing in the senior showpiece for the first time since 2012 – have also elected to stick with the same team who started in their semi-final. The Kingdom came through that last-four tie against Mayo with an impressive victory, putting four goals past the Connacht side.

Síofra O’Shea helped herself to a brace of those goals, while Aisling O’Connell and Paris McCarthy chipped in with the other two.

Kerry, who last emerged as senior champions in 1993, are seeking a record 12th All-Ireland crown this weekend.

Meath

1. Monica McGuirk (Dulleek Bellewstown)

2. Shauna Ennis (Na Fianna — captain), 3. Mary Kate Lynch (Summerhill), 4. Katie Newe (Ratoath)

5. Aoibheann Leahy (Navan O’Mahony’s), 6. Emma Troy (Boardsmill), 7. Aoibhín Cleary (Donaghmore Ashbourne)

8. Máire O’Shaughnessy (Donaghmore Ashbourne), 9. Orlagh Lally (Clann na nGael)

10. Megan Thynne (Dunsany), 11. Emma Duggan (Dunboyne), 12. Kelsey Nesbitt (Simonstown)

13. Vikki Wall (Dunboyne), 14. Stacey Grimes (Seneschalstown), 15. Niamh O’Sullivan (Dunshaughlin Royal Gaels)

Kerry

1. Ciara Butler (Castlegregory)

2. Julie O’Sullivan (Inbhear Sceine Gaels), 3. Kayleigh Cronin (Dr Crokes), 4. Eilís Lynch (Castleisland Desmonds)

5. Aishling O’Connell (Éire Óg, Cork), 6. Emma Costello (Firies), 7. Ciara Murphy (MKL Gaels)

8. Lorraine Scanlon (Castleisland Desmonds), 9. Cáit Lynch (Castleisland Desmonds)

10. Niamh Carmody (Finuge/St Senans), 11. Síofra O’Shea (Southern Gaels), 12. Anna Galvin (Na Fianna — captain)

13. Paris McCarthy (Castleisland Desmonds), 14. Danielle O’Leary (Rathmore), 15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Corca Dhuibhne)

