Poll: Who do you think will win the All-Ireland senior ladies football title in 2023?

ALL EYES WILL undoubtedly be on Meath and their three in-a-row bid in 2023.

The Royals shook everything up in 2021, winning their maiden All-Ireland senior title in their first year back in the top-flight and ending Dublin’s Drive for Five in the process.

They defended the Brendan Marin Cup in ’22, completing a league and championship Dublin, and they’ll be hell-bent on repeating the trick in ’23.

But they’ll have to do so with a new management team — Davy Nelson has taken the reins from Eamonn Murray — and minus a few key players.

Meath’s remarkable rise through the ranks undoubtedly inspired other counties, with Donegal joining them in last year’s Division 1 league decider and Kerry their All-Ireland final opposition.

For the first time since 2002, neither Dublin or Cork appeared in the championship showpiece. Both counties, also down bodies but under the same bosses in Mick Bohan and Shane Ronayne respectively, will be setting their sights on getting back to the summit after disappointing early exits last time out.

There’s so many in the chasing pack, and anything could happen on any given day.

Maybe there’s a team you fancy to spring a surprise? And perhaps even just like Meath did, could All-Ireland intermediate champions Laois turn everything on its head once more?

