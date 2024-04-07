Meath hold off late Longford fightback to book Leinster quarter-final date with Dublin

Meath 3-19

Longford 3-12

MEATH HELD OFF a late fightback from Longford to advance to a Leinster quarter-final clash with Dublin.

The Royals were leading by 11 points entering the final minute but 1-2 without reply saw Longford cut the gap to six points. Meath ended the game with a late point from James Conlon while Longford finished the game with 14 men after substitute Daire Duggan received a black card.

The physicality and gulf in class evident in the early exchanges of the game. Meath had five attacks in the opening eight minutes and scored from every one of them.

Longford’s first point came from Daniel Reynolds in the third minute. Meath restored their tw- point advantage in the fourth minute before Darren Gallagher kicked over a free.

Meath then took control of the game. Points from Eoghan Frayne and Jordan Morris (two) extended their lead to five in the 12th minute. Longford created a goal chance in the 21st minute: Gallagher played the ball to Daniel Mimnagh but his effort was blocked.

Advertisement

After going over 10 minutes without a score, Frayne scored a point to put five between the sides. Ronan Jones added another before Conlon raised the green flag for Meath in the 26th minute.

In the 30th minute, Longford grabbed a goal: Cathal McCabe attempted to go for a point, it fell to Matthews who turned and fired to the top corner of the net.

Joseph Hagan followed up with a point to cut the gap to five in the 31st minute.

Meath ended the half like they had started it and two fine points from Frayne saw them lead at the break, 1-13 to 1-06.

Meath kicked over three points at the start of the second half to stretch their advantage to 10. Longford got a point through a free from substitute Mark Hughes. Things could’ve got worse for Longford in the 46th minute when Ciarán Caulfield’s effort came off the crossbar, Morris picked up possession and fired over.

Ryan Moffett of Longford and Sean Coffey of Meath. Andy Paton / INPHO Andy Paton / INPHO / INPHO

Colm O’Rourke’s side created another goal chance in the 54th minute but Longford keeper Paddy Collum pulled off a fine save to deny Frayne. Points from Dylan Farrell and Matthews saw Longford cut the gap to seven in the 56th minute

In a frantic last 10 minutes, both sides scored two more goals. Frayne (penalty) and Cian McBride grabbed the goals for the Royals while Hughes and Gallagher were on target for Longford.

There wasn’t enough time for late drama from Longford as Meath held on.

Meath: Sean Brennan; Donal Keogan, Adam O’Neill, Harry O’Higgins; Ciaran Caulfield (0-1), Ross Ryan, Sean Coffey; Ronan Jones (0-1), Daithi McGowan; Shane Walsh (0-1), Eoghan Frayne (1-5, 1p, 1f), Cathal Hickey (0-1); Jordan Morris (0-4), Matthew Costello, James Conlon (1-6).

Subs: Jack O’Connor for Costello ht, Cian McBride (1-00) for McGowan 50, Darragh Campion for Ryan 55, Keith Curtis for Morris 56, Ronan Ryan for O’Higgins 67

Longford: Paddy Collum; Patrick Fox, Oisin O’Toole, Liam Hughes; Byran Masterson, Ryan Moffett, Dessie Reynolds (0-1); Darren Gallagher (1-1, 1f), Paddy Kiernan; Jayson Matthews (1-3, 1f), Michael Quinn (0-1), Joseph Hagan (0-1); Daniel Reynolds (0-1), Daniel Mimnagh, Cathal McCabe.

Subs: Mark Hughes (1-2, 2f) for Masterson ht, Dylan Farrell (0-1) for McCabe 45, Ruairi Harkin for Fox 61, Darragh Finlass for L Hughes and Daire Duggan for Kiernan 70

Referee: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh).