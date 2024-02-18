Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Matthew Costello finishes past Niall McDonnell. James Crombie/INPHO
Highlight Reel

'We'll be doing well to see a better goal this year': Meath's Costello turns heads with smashing solo run

Costello’s late goal helped Meath to a 1-11 to 1-9 win over Louth.
0
363
1 hour ago

MATTHEW COSTELLO LIT up the final minutes of Meath’s Division 2 clash against Louth with a magnificent goal that had the RTÉ pundits singing his praises on Allianz League Sunday.

With Meath two points up in additional time, Costello put the game out of Louth’s reach with what Cora Staunton described as “the goal of the league so far”.

He collected the ball 65 metres out and powered past three Louth challenges before bouncing off a fourth from captain Sam Mulroy.

While Mulroy hit the deck, Costello composed himself, selling full-back Dermot Campbell with a dummy before tucking his finish into the corner past goalkeeper Niall McDonnell.

“We’ll be doing well to see a better goal this year,” Ciaran Whelan agreed in the RTÉ studio.

Tom Jackson responded with a late goal for Louth but it proved to be little more than a consolation as Meath held on for 1-11 to 1-9 win.

Author
Niall Kelly
niall@the42.ie
@niallkelly
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     