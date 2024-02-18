'We'll be doing well to see a better goal this year': Meath's Costello turns heads with smashing solo run

"Certainly Goal of the League so far" from Meath's Matthew Costello... "We'll be doing well to see a better one all year."

MATTHEW COSTELLO LIT up the final minutes of Meath’s Division 2 clash against Louth with a magnificent goal that had the RTÉ pundits singing his praises on Allianz League Sunday.

With Meath two points up in additional time, Costello put the game out of Louth’s reach with what Cora Staunton described as “the goal of the league so far”.

He collected the ball 65 metres out and powered past three Louth challenges before bouncing off a fourth from captain Sam Mulroy.

While Mulroy hit the deck, Costello composed himself, selling full-back Dermot Campbell with a dummy before tucking his finish into the corner past goalkeeper Niall McDonnell.

“We’ll be doing well to see a better goal this year,” Ciaran Whelan agreed in the RTÉ studio.

Tom Jackson responded with a late goal for Louth but it proved to be little more than a consolation as Meath held on for 1-11 to 1-9 win.