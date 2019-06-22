Meath unchanged for tomorrow's Leinster final against nine in-a-row chasing Dublin

ANDY MCENTEE HAS named an unchanged Meath team to face nine in-a-row chasing Dublin in tomorrow’s Leinster SFC final at Croke Park [throw-in 4pm, live on RTÉ].

The Royals are set for their first Leinster final since 2014, challenging Jim Gavin’s men at HQ after beating Laois by 11 points in the semi-final.

Bryan Menton (two) and Mickey Newman bagged the goals that day and they both start once again, as does James Conlon who impressed in the forward line. Although there are some positional changes across the board, the same starting 15 will take to the field tomorrow.

Meath will be hoping to push on once again after recently returning to Division 1 for the first time in 13 years, but they face an uphill battle against Dublin, who are bidding for their 14th provincial title in 15 seasons.

The exception was 2010, where Meath sent them packing in the semi-finals before beating Louth after a controversial ending in the decider.

In 2014, Meath suffered a 3-20 to 1-10 hammering at the hands of the Dubs, so they’ll be hoping for a better outcome on this occasion with the Delaney Cup on the line.

Dublin are yet to name their team.

Meath

1. Andrew Colgan (Donaghmore Ashbourne)

2. Seamus Lavin (St Peter’s, Dunboyne)

3. Conor McGill (Ratoath)

4. Shane Gallagher (Simonstown Gaels)

5. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny)

6. Ronan Ryan Drum Shamhraidh)

7. Gavin McCoy (St Peter’s, Dunboyne)

8. Bryan Menton (Donaghmore Ashbourne)

9. Adam Flanagan (Clonard)

10. Ben Brennan (St Colmcilles)

11. Bryan McMahon (Ratoath)

12. James McEntee (Curraha)

13. Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey)

14. Michael Newman (Kilmainham)

15. James Conlon (St Colmcilles)

