This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 22 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Meath unchanged for tomorrow's Leinster final against nine in-a-row chasing Dublin

The Royals have shown their hand ahead of the 4pm throw-in at Croke Park.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 22 Jun 2019, 2:04 PM
16 minutes ago 207 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4693646
Meath star Mickey Newman starts at full-forward.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Meath star Mickey Newman starts at full-forward.
Meath star Mickey Newman starts at full-forward.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

ANDY MCENTEE HAS named an unchanged Meath team to face nine in-a-row chasing Dublin in tomorrow’s Leinster SFC final at Croke Park [throw-in 4pm, live on RTÉ].

The Royals are set for their first Leinster final since 2014, challenging Jim Gavin’s men at HQ after beating Laois by 11 points in the semi-final. 

Bryan Menton (two) and Mickey Newman bagged the goals that day and they both start once again, as does James Conlon who impressed in the forward line. Although there are some positional changes across the board, the same starting 15 will take to the field tomorrow.

Meath will be hoping to push on once again after recently returning to Division 1 for the first time in 13 years, but they face an uphill battle against Dublin, who are bidding for their 14th provincial title in 15 seasons.

The exception was 2010, where Meath sent them packing in the semi-finals before beating Louth after a controversial ending in the decider.

In 2014, Meath suffered a 3-20 to 1-10 hammering at the hands of the Dubs, so they’ll be hoping for a better outcome on this occasion with the Delaney Cup on the line.

Dublin are yet to name their team.

Meath

1. Andrew Colgan (Donaghmore Ashbourne)

2. Seamus Lavin (St Peter’s, Dunboyne)
3. Conor McGill (Ratoath)
4. Shane Gallagher (Simonstown Gaels)

5. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny)
6. Ronan Ryan Drum Shamhraidh)
7. Gavin McCoy (St Peter’s, Dunboyne)

8. Bryan Menton (Donaghmore Ashbourne)
9. Adam Flanagan (Clonard)

10. Ben Brennan (St Colmcilles)
11. Bryan McMahon (Ratoath)
12. James McEntee (Curraha) 

13. Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey)
14. Michael Newman (Kilmainham)
15. James Conlon (St Colmcilles)

meath Source: Meath GAA.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie