Meath make two changes for Tailteann Cup final with Down

COLM O’ROURKE HAS opted for midfielder Ronan Jones and wing forward Daithí McGowan in his starting XV for tomorrow’s Tailteann Cup final with Down.

They are the Meath manager’s only two changes from the team that defeated Antrim in the semi-final three weeks ago.

McGowan has perhaps been given the nod over Seneschalstown’s Cathal Hickey given he struck two points off the bench against the same opposition during the group stage of the competition earlier this season.

Ratoath’s Jack Flynn is replaced by Jones in the middle of the park while Flynn’s clubmate Ben Wyer has earned a place on the bench with Michael Murphy dropping out.

Throw-in at Croke Park is at 3pm, Live on RTE 2.

Meath

1. Sean Brennan (Dunderry)

2. Adam O’Neill (Wolfe Tones)

3. Ronan Ryan (Summerhill)

4. Harry O’Higgins (Drumbaragh Emmets)

5. Donal Keogan (Captain – Rathkenny)

6. Padraic Harnan (Moynalvey)

7. Sean Coffey (Ballinabrackey)

8. Ronan Jones (St. Peter’s Dunboyne)

9. Conor Gray (Dunshaughlin)

10. Daithí McGowan (Ratoath)

11. James McEntee (Curraha)

12. Jack O’Connor (Curraha)

13. Jordan Morris (Kingscourt Stars)

14. Mathew Costello (Dunshaughlin)

15. Aaron Lynch (Trim)

Subs:

16. Harry Hogan (Longwood)

17. Ciaran Caulfield (Trim)

18. Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey)

19. Cathal Hickey (Seneschalstown)

20. Jack Flynn (Ratoath)

21. Eoghan Frayne (Summerhill)

22. Michael Flood (St. Brigid’s)

23. Donal Lenihan (St. Peter’s Dunboyne)

24. Diarmuid Moriarty (Curraha)

25. Keith Curtis (Rathkenny)

26. Ben Wyer (Ratoath)