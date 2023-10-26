Meath great Trevor Giles to coach county's senior side in 2024

MEATH FOOTBALL GREAT Trevor Giles has been added to the county’s backroom team as a coach for the 2024 inter-county season.

INPHO Trevor Giles celebrating All-Ireland glory with Sean Boylan. INPHO

Meath GAA announced the news this evening with Giles set to link up with Colm O’Rourke’s squad. He previously a Meath senior selector, 2013-15, alongside then manager Mick O’Dowd, while he previously coached the team in 2012.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Trevor Giles, part of the 1996 Meath Jubilee team, at last year's All-Ireland final. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Giles won two All-Ireland senior medals in 1996 and 1999 during a glittering playing career, while also picking up three Leinster senior football medals and a National League honour. The Skryne legend was crowned Footballer of the Year after both of those All-Ireland winning seasons and was a three-time All-Star.

“Trevor is a welcome addition to the backroom team for the coming season,” remarked Meath chairman John Kavanagh.

“One of the greatest footballers of his generation, this is a magnificent appointment for Meath GAA and will add greatly to our backroom team as we look to build upon the success of winning the Tailteann Cup.”