Callaghan and Kelly to take Meath U20 reins following Flynn's resignation

MEATH HAVE CONFIRMED that Barry Callaghan and Seán Kelly will manage the Royals’ U20s this season following Bernard Flynn’s surprise resignation from his managerial role last week.

Two-time All-Ireland winner Flynn was appointed in January on a two-year term but tendered his resignation from the post last Friday, just weeks out from the start of Meath’s Leinster championship campaign.

Flynn cited the unavailability of senior players as the reason for his decision, with his entire management team — including selectors Graham Geraghty and Graham Reilly — all stepping down from their respective roles.

Meath confirmed that Flynn’s predecessor, two-time All-Ireland winner Callaghan, and the well renowned Kelly will succeed Flynn in a brief statement released on Wednesday afternoon.

“Meath GAA are happy to announce that Barry Callaghan and Seán Kelly will be leading the team management of the Meath U20 football team for 2021,” the statement said.

“We would like to thank Bernard Flynn and his management team. We wish them well in the future.”

Meath will begin their Leinster championship campaign next month.