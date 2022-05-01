Meath fire 4-13 past Wicklow to book Leinster semi-final spot

Meath 4-13

Wicklow 1-12

FOUR-STAR MEATH marched into Leinster’s final four at Páirc Tailteann today with a 10-point victory over Wicklow.

The Royals raised green flags with their opening two scores as Jack O’Connor and James McEntee both landed goals. To their credit, Wicklow responded with the next three scores and when keeper Mark Jackson sent a dead ball effort over with the final score of the half, the gap was just four.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Matthew Costello came off the bench for Joey Wallace and landed a third goal for the home side. Bryan Menton continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over and a good day for Andy McEntee’s side became great when championship debutant Jack Flynn scored another goal.

Jackson responded with another 45 before Oisín McGraynor benefited from a high ball in to further cut the deficit but Meath were never in any real trouble as they looked towards the next round.

The draw for their Leinster semi-final opponent will take place later tonight on ‘The Sunday Game’. Meanwhile, Wicklow will enter the Tailteann Cup.