Carr-O’Rourke team set to be proposed to take charge of Donegal

A meeting to ratify the new ticket will take place on Monday night.

1 hour ago 2,636 Views 0 Comments
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

AIDAN O’ROURKE AND Paddy Carr are set to be nominated for ratification as the new Donegal senior football team management on Monday night.

Donegal GAA confirmed there are County Executive and County Committee meetings taking place tomorrow in the Donegal GAA Centre, Convoy.

They are hoping the new management will be recommended by the Executive and ratified by County Committee at these meetings.

The role has been vacant since July 20 when Declan Bonner stepped away after his second spell at the helm. St Eunan’s manager Rory Kavanagh had been heavily linked with the position before ruling himself out of contention. 

St Eunan’s lost in the county SFC final last week against Naomh Conaill. 

2002 Armagh All-Ireland winner O’Rourke worked with Down boss James McCartan last year. He previously managed Louth at inter-county level and was involved with Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh and Kildare coaching ticket. 

Donegal native Carr led Kilmacud Crokes to the 2009 All-Ireland club title. The Fanad Gaels club man went on to manage Ballymun Kickhams. 

The new management team already know their path for 2023. Donegal’s championship will start against Down in the quarter-finals, with the winner taking on one of Cavan, Antrim or Armagh in the semi-final. 

