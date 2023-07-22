Megan Armitage ruled out of Tour de France with concussion

IRISH CYCLIST MEGAN Armitage has had to pull out of the Tour de France Femmes due to a head injury.

The 26-year-old was set to become the first Irish cyclist to compete in the Tour de France Femmes when it begins tomorrow.

Armitage had been included in the Arkea Pro Cycling team’s selection for the second edition of the event.

However the Offaly native has now been ruled out due to concussion after colliding with a bus during training on Thursday.

“Not the news I wanted to be writing this morning,” Armitage wrote on Instagram.

“Unfortunately I was hit head on by a bus yesterday during training. It is with massive regret to tell you guys that I will no longer be racing the @letourfemmes this coming weekend.

“As for everyone, this race meant a lot to me and I was proud to have the opportunity to be on the start line. It was really a dream come true.

“I was lucky and walked away completely fine. As much as I tried to find a way to race this weekend, I ultimately have to listen to the doctors and look after my noggin. I will put my focus on being in the best condition possible for the next races.

“Thank you to @arkeaprocyclingteam for looking after me and helping me yesterday. Wishing all my teammates an absolute ripper of a weekend.”

Earlier this week Armitage was named on the 20-strong team of riders selected to represent Ireland in the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, which take place from 5-13 August in Scotland.

