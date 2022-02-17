After contemplating retirement, injury-plagued Ireland star set for big return

Megan Campbell on the ball in her last Ireland appearance - which was also Vera Pauw's first game in charge.

AGAINST ALL ODDS, Megan Campbell will pull on the Ireland jersey once again and win her first cap since October 2019 over the coming days.

The injury-plagued defender and long-throw specialist wasn’t named in the matchday 23 for yesterday’s 2-1 Pinatar Cup quarter-final win over Poland, but she’s expected to feature in Saturday’s last-four meeting with Russia as Vera Pauw shuffles the deck.

A whole new XI is likely in Spain, with Campbell in line to earn that elusive 43rd cap having endured a horrific run of serious knee and ankle setbacks — and even contemplating premature retirement.

She’s now back impressing with Liverpool in the Championship, but the 28-year-old has pretty much been to hell and back over the past few years.

“I mean I’m not gonna lie and say that those those thoughts [of packing it all in] didn’t go through my mind – some days they still do when I’m struggling,” Campbell said this afternoon.

“But at the end of the day, I don’t want my body to be the reason why I stop, and I’ve always said that. I want to be the one to choose when I want to finish my career. I know that means managing now that I’m older and I’ve had a few injuries but yeah, hopefully it’s on my terms when I do finish.

“I’m Irish at the end of the day, you don’t give in easy and you always fight. I’m going to do that for as long as I can.”

Keeping her career going for as long as possible is the main focus, and while Campbell would much rather look forward, reflecting on the darker days is important too.

Surgery after surgery, rehab programme after rehab programme.

The stuff of nightmares.

“Missing football has been probably the hardest thing,” she notes.

“I say this a lot – mentally, it’s more challenging than physically. Physically, I’m an athlete, I love training and that, but it’s when you’re missing out on the integration with your team-mates, away trips, trips with the national team; that’s probably the hardest part for me.

“Liverpool were incredible with me to get me back onto the pitch as quick as they could and in the best shape they could. Just to be back on the ball again and to be back with a smile on my face, enjoying my football has been probably the best thing about it.

“I obviously now have to manage my load and it’s getting used to that. Obviously the older I get, the body’s getting older as well. Hopefully I can continue for a bit.”

She can’t say enough good about the Reds: her summer move to Matt Beard’s side “the best decision that I could have made” as it revitalised her whole career.

And so, the Drogheda native is hoping to translate her impressive club form – which saw her named Liverpool’s January Player of the Month,while helping the Reds into a 10-point league lead – to the international scene.

As soon as possible: preferrably, in this weekend’s Pintatar Cup semi-final.

“My aim is to be available for the game on Saturday. I am working with Vera, the squad and the staff to make sure I am in the best position for that. It’s been a long process and it’s not easy when you go from club to international as well, to do that on the back of a long-term injury, it’s even harder so I am trying to manage my load but fingers crossed I get some minutes on Saturday.

On the challenge of breaking into the XI and retaining her position as a defensive regular, Campbell added: “Obviously it’s going to be difficult for me.

“I will never back away from a challenge but I am also here to help in any way I can. You play your best 11, for the national team you need results and if that’s a case where I am on the side or in the stand, then I need to work harder but the girls have done incredibly well and it’s not easy to get back into the starting XI, I will work hard.”

Campbell, too, was impressed with what she saw in La Manga yesterday, as Louise and Lucy Quinn combined for a come-from-behind win over a higher-ranked nation.

“The progression since I was last in, we have come on leaps and bounds. It’s great to see we are getting on the ball more, are more confident on the ball, we’re not afraid to create those passes under pressure,” she explained, pointing out vast improvements technically and tactically since her last brief cameo in the squad in November 2020.

That time, a knock ruled her out.

Fingers crossed for no more. And a straightforward next chapter ahead.