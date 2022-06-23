Irish star Megan Campbell pens new deal at Liverpool

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL MEGAN Campbell has signed a new contract with Liverpool.

The 28-year-old defender joined the Reds last summer after previously being on the books of Manchester City and before that Florida State, Raheny United and St Francis.

Injured in pre-season last summer, the Drogheda-woman returned for the final five months of the 2021-22 campaign and had a crucial role to play in the push for promotion and the FA Women’s Championship title.

LFC Women manager Matt Beard said: “Meg had a frustrating first half of the season with the injury but she worked really hard to get back and played an integral part in the push for promotion. Her throw-in is so dangerous but she’s a very talented player away from that and she’s fully deserving of this new contract.”

Campbell added: “Off the back of such a successful season for us as a club, there’s nowhere else I’d rather be than in the Barclays Women’s Super League in September.

“Being able to play consistently for the last five months, managing my load, it’s been nice to be able to be involved in the success of the club.

“A big reason I wanted to stay also is the togetherness of this team; it’s like something I’ve never been a part of before. Everyone fights for everyone, pushing each other in training to do well on the pitch no matter who’s playing in the starting 11 or who’s coming off the bench.

“I think we tend to thrive around each other.”