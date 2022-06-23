Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Thursday 23 June 2022
Advertisement

Irish star Megan Campbell pens new deal at Liverpool

The Drogheda woman fought back from injury to play a starring role in Liverpool’s year and has been rewarded for her efforts.

By The42 Team Thursday 23 Jun 2022, 4:48 PM
43 minutes ago 302 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5798356
Campbell has signed a new deal with Liverpool.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Campbell has signed a new deal with Liverpool.
Campbell has signed a new deal with Liverpool.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL MEGAN Campbell has signed a new contract with Liverpool.

The 28-year-old defender joined the Reds last summer after previously being on the books of Manchester City and before that Florida State, Raheny United and St Francis.

Injured in pre-season last summer, the Drogheda-woman returned for the final five months of the 2021-22 campaign and had a crucial role to play in the push for promotion and the FA Women’s Championship title.

LFC Women manager Matt Beard said: “Meg had a frustrating first half of the season with the injury but she worked really hard to get back and played an integral part in the push for promotion. Her throw-in is so dangerous but she’s a very talented player away from that and she’s fully deserving of this new contract.”

Campbell added: “Off the back of such a successful season for us as a club, there’s nowhere else I’d rather be than in the Barclays Women’s Super League in September.

“Being able to play consistently for the last five months, managing my load, it’s been nice to be able to be involved in the success of the club.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

“A big reason I wanted to stay also is the togetherness of this team; it’s like something I’ve never been a part of before. Everyone fights for everyone, pushing each other in training to do well on the pitch no matter who’s playing in the starting 11 or who’s coming off the bench.

“I think we tend to thrive around each other.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie