Irish international Campbell rewarded with Manchester City contract extension

Megan Campbell poses with the silverware after Manchester City's victory against West Ham United in last month's FA Cup final at Wembley.

MEGAN CAMPBELL HAS extended her stay at Manchester City by signing a contract extension that will keep her with the FA Cup and League Cup holders until next summer.

The Republic of Ireland international defender has been on the books at City since 2016, having joined the club following her time at Florida State University.

Campbell, who has made 28 appearances for Nick Cushing’s side, is keen to push on next season after having her progress hampered by injury setbacks.

“I’m very excited to get going again, starting as a new player almost,” the Drogheda native told the club’s website.

“I’ve been out for so long injured so I’m looking forward to the challenge. I’m looking forward to coming in and fighting for my place. My thoughts are to stay fit and healthy and push on from there.

“I feel 100% fit. My injuries are in the past and I feel like a new player. I’ve been working hard in the off-season – there’s been no rest for me! I’ve had long enough off over the past year.

“You have to train well to play well and be in a position to give Nick a headache. Hopefully, going forward, I can push for minutes and play as much as I can over the season.”

Campbell will hope to add to her tally of 33 senior Ireland caps when Colin Bell’s side begin their Euro 2021 qualifying campaign at home to Montenegro on 3 September.

