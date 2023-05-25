Megan Campbell to leave Liverpool with several Irish internationals on the move

MEGAN CAMPBELL IS the latest Republic of Ireland international on the move, with confirmation arriving from Liverpool this afternoon that she will leave the club at the end of the season.

Campbell has spent the last two seasons on Merseyside, helping the Reds to an impressive Women’s Super League return this season after Championship glory in 2021/22.

The Drogheda defender has been absent from the matchday squad in recent weeks.

Campbell, a versatile back and long-throw specialist, was “unavailable” for Ireland’s recent friendlies against USA, though fears are mounting for the injury-prone star as the World Cup moves into full view.

The former Manchester City player joins Charlotte Clarke, Ashley Hodson, Carla Humphrey, Leighanne Robe and Rhiannon Roberts in departing Liverpool.

We can confirm that Carla Humphrey, Rhiannon Roberts, Ash Hodson, Leighanne Robe, Charlotte Clarke and Meg Campbell will leave the club upon expiry of their contracts this summer.



Everyone at #LFCW thanks them for their contributions and wishes them the best for the future. — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) May 25, 2023

Advertisement

Leanne Kiernan and Niamh Fahey are their two other Irish representatives, both making welcome injury returns last weekend and hoping to bank more minutes in their final league fixture at home to Manchester United on Saturday.

“I know our fans will join me in wishing all the players moving on the very best of luck in the future,” manager Matt Beard said. “It is a natural part of football for squads to evolve and change but we will be following their future progress with great interest. “I’m pleased we have a final game on Saturday for the supporters to pay tribute to their work both in matches, on the training pitch and as part of the group.” Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed that Ireland duo Megan Walsh and Megan Connolly will leave the club this summer, while Ruesha Littlejohn is set to depart Aston Villa. Brighton released a list of players that will be leaving the club following the expiry of their contracts this morning, with Danielle Carter, Victoria Williams and Kayleigh Green also moving on.

Victoria Williams, Kayleigh Green, Megan Connolly, Danielle Carter and Megan Walsh will leave the club following the expiry of their contracts.



Everyone at the club thanks them for their service and wishes them every success in the future. 💙 #BHAFC — Brighton & Hove Albion Women (@BHAFCWomen) May 25, 2023

Cork midfielder Connolly and English-born goalkeeper Walsh have both been at the club since 2019, making 76 and 79 appearances respectively.

“All good things must come to an end,” Connolly, who captained the team this season and should sign off on appearance number 80 against Leicester City on Saturday, wrote on Twitter.

“My journey at Brighton has come to a close. Over the last five years I have had some of the best times of my life. I have made memories and friendships to last a lifetime.

“Thank you to Hope Powell and Amy Merricks who made this all possible by taking a chance on me all those years ago signing me for Brighton. You have made me a better person and player.

“To all my team-mates over the years, thank you for making the hard days not so hard and the best days some of the greatest.

“And finally, to the fans, thank you for all your love and support over the years. You have never let the team down and have always got behind us.”

Coincidentally, Campbell has been linked with a move to Brighton in recent times.

All good things must come to an end 💫



My journey at Brighton has come to a close. Over the last 5 years I have had some of the best times of my life. I have made memories and friendships to last a lifetime. pic.twitter.com/FxYllAySjc — Megan Connolly (@MeganConnolly4) May 25, 2023

And while there has been no confirmation from Aston Villa as of yet, Littlejohn announced her news in a Youtube video last night.

“I won’t be a Villa player next season,” she told her sister, journalist Shebahn Aherne, on a WSL preview vlog.

“It’s been fun, it’s been real. I’ve loved it, it’s been great. But at the end of the day, I probably wouldn’t play much so that’s fine, the club are being honest. This is football.”

The 32-year-old has enjoyed a colourful career thus far, though her most recent chapter at Villa was an injury-hampered one. Littlejohn also confirmed she won’t play against Arsenal this weekend as she manages her load after an Achilles flare-up and eyes the bigger picture of the World Cup.

Vera Pauw’s side make their major tournament debut against co-hosts Australia in Group B eight weeks today — on 20 July — before facing Canada in Perth and Nigeria in Brisbane.