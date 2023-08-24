Ireland star Connolly signs for WSL newcomers Bristol City

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND star Megan Connolly has signed for Women’s Super League newcomers Bristol City.

The Cork midfielder joins Chloe Mustaki at the 2022/23 Championship winning outfit.

Connolly, 26, departed Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this summer.

She had been at the top-flight Seagulls since 2019, when she moved from Florida State Seminoles.

Connolly played all three of Ireland’s World Cup games, deployed at centre-half back by Vera Pauw. She has 43 senior international caps to her name, having also excelled at underage level.

“It feels great to be here,” Connolly said on her arrival at Bristol. “I spoke with Lauren [Smith, manager] earlier in the summer so it’s really nice to finally be here and finally get going.

“I’ve heard great things about the team and the culture within the group which was a really big thing for me because it can be quite hard to find such strong togetherness. We’re going to be fighting for every result next season so having that is so important.

“I’m going to try my best to be a leader like I showed at Brighton. I always want to be a good team player and an asset to the group to help in whatever way I can and push the others onwards.”

We've signed Megan Connolly! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EPAIlv5U6E — Bristol City WFC (@bristolcitywfc) August 24, 2023

Connolly and Mustaki are among several Irish internationals at WSL outfits ahead of the new season, which kicks off on 1 October. Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Niamh Fahey, Leanne Kiernan (both Liverpool), Jess Ziu, Izzy Atkinson, Jessie Stapleton, Megan Walsh (all West Ham) and Aoife Mannion (Manchester United) are the others at present.

The Irish Examiner is reporting that United are interested in Peamount United youngster Tara O’Hanlon.

Meanwhile, several Irish players will call the Championship home this season. Louise Quinn, Jamie Finn, Lucy Quinn, Lily Agg (all Birmingham City), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers) Hayley Nolan (Crystal Palace), Saoirse Noonan, Naoisha McAloon, Eleanor Ryan Doyle (all Durham), Niamh Farrelly, Grace Moloney, Ruesha Littlejohn (all London City Lionesses), Emily Kraft and Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes) have all been confirmed for the new campaign, which gets underway this weekend.

Megan Campbell and Heather Payne remain free agents, while other Irish internationals are spread across Scotland, Denmark, Switzerland, Belgium and the USA.