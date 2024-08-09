Advertisement
Megan Connolly. (credit:Lazio)
Transfer

Ireland international Megan Connolly signs for Lazio

The Cork native makes the move following the expiration of her contract with Bristol City.
2.56pm, 9 Aug 2024
REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Megan Connolly has signed for Italian side S.S. Lazio on a free transfer.

Connolly makes the move following the expiration of her contract with Bristol City.

Lazio were Serie B champions last season and open their 2024/25 Serie A campaign against Roma on 30 August.

Connolly started her senior career with College Corinthians before moving to the United States, lining out for Florida State Seminoles while studying at Florida State University.

The Cork native joined Brighton and Hove Albion in 2019 before moving to Bristol City last summer.

Connolly has been capped 53 times at international level, scoring four goals.

