Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 13 April 2022
Advertisement

Ireland's Brighton star 'enjoyed every minute' of Battle of Gothenburg

Megan Connolly impressed in a different role against world heavyweights Sweden.

Emma Duffy reports from Gothenburg
By Emma Duffy Wednesday 13 Apr 2022, 12:04 PM
16 minutes ago 155 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5737392
Megan Connolly (file pic).
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Megan Connolly (file pic).
Megan Connolly (file pic).
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

DESPITE ALL THE added eyes, expectation and pressure, Megan Connolly enjoyed every minute of last night’s landmark 1-1 draw with European and World heavyweights Sweden.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder was deployed in a different role at Gothenburg’s Gamla Ullevi Stadium, reverting to the left side of a back three in a successful solution to the Girls In Green’s need for a reshuffle.

Brighton & Hove Albion star Connolly is unquestionably a defensive-minded player and has played plenty of football at the back, but this was a sizeable challenge against a star-studded outfit, ranked second in the world.

“Vera trusted me to go in there,” the Cork native said after she duly filled the void left in the absence of injured duo Savannah McCarthy and Diane Caldwell.

“All week we’ve been practicing in training, just getting confidence having not played there for a while. Having Courtney [Brosnan, goalkeeper] behind me helped me a lot. I enjoyed it. As tough as it was, those are the games you want to play.

“It was tough at the start to get that confidence and back yourself. In midfield you can make a mistake or two and the backline can help you out whereas in the back line you are the last line of defence. It helps when you have people doing their role so you can just do yours.”

Connolly’s different role wasn’t the only major change to the Girls In Green XI. Chloe Mustaki made her first competitive start, the Shelbourne player slotting in at left wing-back and allowing captain and goalscorer Katie McCabe to push further up that flank.

Mustaki’s journey to this point has been well documented: from a cancer diagnosis in her teenage years to a cruel cruciate ligament injury on the eve of a potential senior international debut in March 2020.

“She did really well,” Connolly beamed. “You wouldn’t think that was her first start.

“She read the game very well… credit to her, she deserved it. She trained well all week. She deserved her spot and she showed why. That was massive for Chloe. Everyone backed her but then again, it was one of those games where when it’s your first game in that kind of atmosphere, you can crumble and let it take over, or you can do what she did and showcase yourself.”

Courtney Brosnan certainly did so too. The US-born goalkeeper has been starved of game time since joining Everton from West Ham last summer, but was outstanding last night. 

She has been through the campaign thus far, making the number one jersey her own and holding off stiff competition in that department.

“I’m surprised she’s not starting for Everton with those kind of performances,” Connolly conceded. “We’ll take every single bit of that. Courtney deserved her spot and she showed tonight why. She kept us in it.”

denise-osullivan-and-lucy-quinn-celebrate-their-sides-opening-goal Denise O'Sullivan and Lucy Quinn after Katie McCabe's goal. Source: Tommy Holl/INPHO

The 25-year-old was keen to laud the overall squad effort, all the more impressive given the discipline and composure shown in a cauldron atmosphere created by 12,123 fans.

“I enjoy that,” she smiled, also showing her appreciation for the travelling support. “I watch a lot of football and that’s what you want to be in. We want sellout crowds, we want to be in games like that. I enjoyed every minute of it.

“It was a tough game. Sweden were relentless in everything they did. Making it 1-0 before half time was massive for us, to give us that relief, keep us going and give us energy. They showed their quality for the goal. We’ll take a draw away from home.

“It was an amazing atmosphere. The crowd, the noise… to be able to communicate in a stadium that you can hardly hear yourself in, and be tough to break down, is a big positive to take.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Connolly added on one of the biggest results in the history of Irish women’s football:

“Five years ago [after the 0-0 away draw against the Netherlands] we didn’t have the support and backing from everyone. Now there’s a lot more pressure on us, a lot more eyes, a lot more people tuning into watch us.

“With all the eyes and the pressure on us, at the end of the day it’s just us on the pitch with Sweden, 11 v 11. We just had to do our job – and we did it.”

And there’s more to be done, as Ireland hunt down the coveted play-off spot in their bid to reach a first-ever major tournament. Next up is a trip to Group A minnows Georgia in June, before a decisive double header against Finland and Slovakia.

“For us, we take the positives of the point and the performance, keeping out a team second in the world, but we know we’ve a lot to go,” Connolly concluded

“Three games, and we need to get as many points as we can to get in the play-offs.”

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy  / reports from Gothenburg
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie