United States great Megan Rapinoe to retire at end of 2023 season

UNITED STATES FORWARD Megan Rapinoe has announced she will retire at the end of the season.

Rapinoe, 38, helped the USA win the last two World Cups as well as a gold medal at the London Olympics in 2012.

Following the upcoming World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Rapinoe will play out the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League campaign at long-time club OL Reign before hanging up her boots.

“To be able to play one last World Cup and one last NWSL season and go out on my own terms is incredibly special,” Rapinoe said.

She added: “I will forever cherish the friendships and support over the years in this game and I am beyond excited for one last ride with the national team and the Reign.”

Rapinoe, who won the Best Fifa Women’s Player award and the Ballon d’Or Feminin in 2019, is one of the most influential figures in the women’s game, both on and off the pitch

She is set for her 200th international cap against Wales in California on Sunday.

USA head coach Vlatko Andonovski said: “Megan Rapinoe is one of the most important players in women’s soccer history and a personality like no other.

“She has produced so many memorable moments for her team and the fans on the field that will be remembered for a very long time, but her impact on people as a human being may be even more important.”