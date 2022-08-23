Tipperary camogie player brings Irish AFLW involvement to 22

TIPPERARY’S MEGAN RYAN has become the 22nd Irish player confirmed for the new Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] season, just two days out from kick-off.

Welcome to the Dons, Megan. pic.twitter.com/Z2OVxV2Qrt — Essendon FCW (@essendonfcw) August 23, 2022

Ryan has been signed by Essendon as an injury replacement, joining Fermanagh native Joanne Doonan at the club ahead of its inaugural season.

Advertisement

A former Tipperary inter-county camogie player originally from Roscrea, Ryan moved to Australia at the start of 2019. She dipped her toes into Aussie Rules, beginning her journey at Broken Hill before moving to North Adelaide in the SANFLW — the major state-level league in South Australia — for the 2022 season.

There, she established herself as a robust ruck, impressing and kicking a goal in her side’s victorious Grand final.

Megan Ryan (left) and Clodagh Quirke celebrate after the 2019 All-Ireland camogie quarter-final. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Now, she joins the Bombers following Jorja Borg’s season-ending foot injury; Ryan’s incredible story hitting new heights as she realises the AFLW dream.

“Whilst it’s disappointing for Jorja to miss the season, this is another great opportunity for a player to represent this football club in our inaugural year,” Essendon’s AFLW Contract Manager Georgia Harvey said.

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

“Meg is a strong and competitive player who recently played in a premiership with North Adelaide in the SANFLW and we look forward to welcoming her to the club.”

WOULD YOU BELIEVE IT!!



Make that 22☘️



Huge Congrats to Megan Ryan who has been signed by @essendonfcw just days before @aflwomens 7.0💚



Megan, a former @camogietipp player originally from Roscrea has been in Australia since 2019



AMAZING💚@AFLBrokenHill @NorthAdelaideFC pic.twitter.com/fYr9AqEeeK — AFLW Ireland (@aflw_ireland) August 23, 2022

Ryan is one of 22 Irish players now on the books of 12 (of 16) teams, hailing from 12 different counties. Orla O’Dwyer and Aisling McCarthy of Brisbane Lions and West Coast Eagles respectively are also from Tipp.

Irish players locked in for AFLW 7.0