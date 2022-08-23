Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tipperary camogie player brings Irish AFLW involvement to 22

Megan Ryan has signed for Essendon as an injury replacement just two days out from the new season.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 23 Aug 2022, 11:24 AM
1 hour ago 1,457 Views 0 Comments
TIPPERARY’S MEGAN RYAN has become the 22nd Irish player confirmed for the new Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] season, just two days out from kick-off.

Ryan has been signed by Essendon as an injury replacement, joining Fermanagh native Joanne Doonan at the club ahead of its inaugural season.

A former Tipperary inter-county camogie player originally from Roscrea, Ryan moved to Australia at the start of 2019. She dipped her toes into Aussie Rules, beginning her journey at Broken Hill before moving to North Adelaide in the SANFLW — the major state-level league in South Australia — for the 2022 season.

There, she established herself as a robust ruck, impressing and kicking a goal in her side’s victorious Grand final.

megan-ryan-and-clodagh-quirke-celebrate-after-the-game Megan Ryan (left) and Clodagh Quirke celebrate after the 2019 All-Ireland camogie quarter-final. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Now, she joins the Bombers following  Jorja Borg’s season-ending foot injury; Ryan’s incredible story hitting new heights as she realises the AFLW dream.

“Whilst it’s disappointing for Jorja to miss the season, this is another great opportunity for a player to represent this football club in our inaugural year,” Essendon’s AFLW Contract Manager Georgia Harvey said.

“Meg is a strong and competitive player who recently played in a premiership with North Adelaide in the SANFLW and we look forward to welcoming her to the club.”

Ryan is one of 22 Irish players now on the books of 12 (of 16) teams, hailing from 12 different counties. Orla O’Dwyer and Aisling McCarthy of Brisbane Lions and West Coast Eagles respectively are also from Tipp.

Irish players locked in for AFLW 7.0

  • Cora Staunton (GWS Giants / Mayo)
  • Bríd Stack (GWS Giants / Cork)
  • Vikki Wall (North Melbourne / Meath)
  • Erika O’Shea (North Melbourne / Cork)
  • Aileen Gilroy (Hawthorn / Mayo)
  • Áine McDonagh (Hawthorn / Galway)
  • Joanne Doonan (Essendon / Fermanagh)
  • Megan Ryan (Essendon / Tipperary)
  • Clara Fitzpatrick (St Kilda / Down)
  • Grace Kelly (St Kilda / Mayo)
  • Orla O’Dwyer (Brisbane Lions / Tipperary)
  • Niamh Kelly (Adelaide Crows / Mayo)
  • Ailish Considine (Adelaide Crows / Clare)
  • Sinéad Goldrick (Melbourne / Dublin)
  • Blaithin Mackin (Melbourne / Armagh)
  • Sarah Rowe (Collingwood / Mayo)
  • Aishling Sheridan (Collingwood / Cavan)
  • Orlagh Lally (Fremantle / Meath)
  • Áine Tighe (Fremantle / Leitrim)
  • Amy Mulholland (Fremantle / Armagh)
  • Aisling McCarthy (West Coast Eagles / Tipperary)
  • Rachel Kearns (Geelong / Mayo)

