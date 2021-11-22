Brighton goalkeeper Megan Walsh switches allegiance for Ireland call-up

Walsh has already kept four clean sheets for Brighton this season.

BRIGHTON & HOVE Albion goalkeeper Megan Walsh has been called up to Vera Pauw’s Republic of Ireland squad for this month’s World Cup qualification double-header.

Walsh, 27, played for England at U17, U19 and U23 level but also qualifies to represent Ireland through her Wexford-born grandfather William Walsh.

And her international switch has now been rubber-stamped by Fifa, leaving her free to join the Irish camp for the games against Slovakia and Georgia.

“It is a real honour and privilege to be called up into the Ireland squad,” she said.

“I was with Rianna Jarrett, Denise O’Sullivan and Megan Connolly at Brighton last year when my Irish heritage came up and things went from there.

“It has taken about 12 months to finally get here. I am excited at the opportunity to be part of the Irish Women’s team and to work with Vera.

“My grandparents, on my dad’s side, were from Enniscorthy, County Wexford, where we still have family. I know they would be so proud of me being part of the Women’s National Team.”

Walsh has been an ever-present for Brighton in the Women’s Super League so far this season, keeping four clean sheets in eight games to help the Seagulls sit third in the table behind Arsenal and Chelsea.

Midfielder Jess Ziu has also been called up to Pauw’s squad following Shelbourne’s Women’s FAI Cup final defeat against Wexford Youths on Sunday.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion).

Defenders: Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Éabha O’Mahony (Boston College), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United).

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Roma McLaughlin (Central Connecticut State University), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne).

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Kyra Carusa (HB Koge), Emily Whelan (Birmingham City) Isibeal Atkinson (Celtic), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City).