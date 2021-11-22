Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Monday 22 November 2021
Advertisement

Brighton goalkeeper Megan Walsh switches allegiance for Ireland call-up

Walsh played for England at U17, U19 and U23 level but also qualifies to represent Ireland through her Wexford-born grandfather.

By Niall Kelly Monday 22 Nov 2021, 3:20 PM
1 hour ago 2,102 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5608724
Walsh has already kept four clean sheets for Brighton this season.
Image: Kyle Hemsley
Walsh has already kept four clean sheets for Brighton this season.
Walsh has already kept four clean sheets for Brighton this season.
Image: Kyle Hemsley

BRIGHTON & HOVE Albion goalkeeper Megan Walsh has been called up to Vera Pauw’s Republic of Ireland squad for this month’s World Cup qualification double-header.

Walsh, 27, played for England at U17, U19 and U23 level but also qualifies to represent Ireland through her Wexford-born grandfather William Walsh.

And her international switch has now been rubber-stamped by Fifa, leaving her free to join the Irish camp for the games against Slovakia and Georgia.

“It is a real honour and privilege to be called up into the Ireland squad,” she said.

“I was with Rianna Jarrett, Denise O’Sullivan and Megan Connolly at Brighton last year when my Irish heritage came up and things went from there.

“It has taken about 12 months to finally get here. I am excited at the opportunity to be part of the Irish Women’s team and to work with Vera.

“My grandparents, on my dad’s side, were from Enniscorthy, County Wexford, where we still have family. I know they would be so proud of me being part of the Women’s National Team.”

Walsh has been an ever-present for Brighton in the Women’s Super League so far this season, keeping four clean sheets in eight games to help the Seagulls sit third in the table behind Arsenal and Chelsea.

Midfielder Jess Ziu has also been called up to Pauw’s squad following Shelbourne’s Women’s FAI Cup final defeat against Wexford Youths on Sunday.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion).

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Defenders: Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Éabha O’Mahony (Boston College), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United).

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Roma McLaughlin (Central Connecticut State University), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne).

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Kyra Carusa (HB Koge), Emily Whelan (Birmingham City) Isibeal Atkinson (Celtic), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City).

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie