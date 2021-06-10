BE PART OF THE TEAM

'So proud of my daughter Meghan' - another Irish international in the Heffernan household

Cathal is also an underage football star for his country.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 10 Jun 2021, 5:06 PM
10 minutes ago 274 Views 0 Comments
elena-quinn-with-meghan-carr Meghan Carr (left) in action for Cork City. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

TWO OLYMPIANS — one of those also a world champion — and now two international footballers in one of Ireland’s Fittest Families; the Heffernan household is a scarily impressive one.

“So proud of my daughter Meghan who got her first Irish cap in this game yesterday #COYGIG,” Rob Heffernan wrote on Twitter last night after the Republic of Ireland U19′s 3-0 friendly win over the North.

Meghan Carr, who plays her club football with Cork City, came off the bench in the 70th minute as Rebecca Watkins (two) and Teegán Lynch scored the goals for Dave Connell’s Girls In Green in Dublin.

“Yes I am one of those parents now,” Heffernan added this morning with a laughing emoji, accompanied by a picture of Meghan in her Irish kit and the hashtags “#prouddad #lovesport #COYGIG.”

She was named Player of the Match in December’s U17 FAI Cup final win over Shamrock Rovers after an electric performance at right-back, something Rob also shared great pride at online.

The son of Rob and Marian, Cathal Heffernan has also represented Ireland at underage level over the past few years, winning 10 caps and captaining the U15s in 2020.

Now 16, he headed to Italy earlier this year to train with Serie A giants Juventus, Atalanta, AC Milan, and Roma. The central defender is also on the books of Cork City, playing for the Leesiders’ U17s.

Rob, Marian, Meghan and Cathal completed the ‘obstacle course from hell’ as they won Ireland’s Fittest Family: Celebrity Special together in December 2019, landing €10,000 for autism charity Cork Rainbow Club.

Rob competed at five separate Olympic Games and won a bronze medal at London 2012 – he finished fourth but was subsequently upgraded to the podium after the race winner failed an anti-doping test. 

He also took home Gold at the 2013 World Championships in Moscow, while Marian ran for Ireland 4x400m relay at the ’12 Olympics and is currently fifth in the ranking of women’s 400m races in Ireland.

