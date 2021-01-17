BE PART OF THE TEAM

Here are the benefits your membership of The42 will deliver this week

Another busy week lies ahead…

By The42 Team Sunday 17 Jan 2021, 8:00 PM
ANOTHER WEEK OVER, another to begin, as 2021, or 2020 2.0, continues.

Lockdown number three hasn’t exactly been easy, but thankfully we have plenty of sport on TV to keep us all occupied for now. 

Likewise, there’s plenty on The42‘s membership platform to keep you ticking over. And, of course, we have another busy week coming up.

Here’s a look to the week ahead.

Tomorrow’s Rugby Weekly Extra is a members’ mailbag special with top rugby analyst Eoin Toolan joining our own Murray Kinsella.

Shane Keegan returned with a brand-new season of the How To Win At Dominoes coaching podcast, exclusive to The42 Members, last week, and the always-interesting Eamon O’Shea kicked us off.

This week, he’s joined by Cork U20 football boss Keith Ricken, another deep thinker and renowned coach, so it’s sure to be another good one. 

keith-ricken Keith Ricken is in the How To Win At Dominoes hotseat this week. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

It’s 60 not out for our sportswriting podcast Behind The Lines, as Gavin Cooney is joined by British author and Financial Times columnist Simon Kuper.

For our 59th episode last week, Gavin was joined by French writer Philippe Auclair to talk about France, Cantona, Wenger, his music career, and much more — and that, and the full back catalogue – featuring the likes of Gary Lineker, Rick Reilly, Robert Lipsyte, David Walsh, Malachy Clerkin and Caitlin Thompson – is available to everyone who signs up.  

Members can also get access to the back catalogues of our limited series run podcasts, including The Football Family with Paul Dollery, The Rise of Kenny with Kevin Brannigan, and season one of How to Win at Dominoes with Dundalk coach Keegan.

The week will also feature another round of our Insiders newsletters, covering GAA, rugby and soccer, with plenty to dig into and discuss in spite both on and off the field. 

Our bylines series of sports essays continues apace – the most recent by Maeve Higgins is available now – and our latest members prize draw also takes place.  

