Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Sunday 1 August 2021
Advertisement

Bingtian runs Asian record to book 100m final spot while US medal hopeful bows out

Su Bingtian shattered his previous best to progress to the final.

By AFP Sunday 1 Aug 2021, 12:18 PM
1 hour ago 3,029 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5512218
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

CHINA’S SU BINGTIAN ran an Asian record of 9.83 seconds to qualify for the men’s Olympic 100m final on Sunday, while US medal hope Trayvon Bromell missed the cut.

The 31-year-old Su shattered his previous best of 9.91 to storm to an impressive semi-final win over American Ronnie Baker in a photo-finish.

Italy’s Lamont Jacobs finished third in a European record of 9.84 and fourth-placed South African Akani Simbine in 9.90, the pair taking the two fastest spots on offer after the two automatic qualifer places from the three semi-finals.

The first semi-final saw Briton Reece Prescod disaqualified for a blatant false start. The remaining field of seven were left waiting for several minutes as starting officials resolved a technical issue.

American Fred Kerley eventually won in 9.96 ahead of Canada’s Andre de Grasse.

British hopes were kept alive as Zharnel Hughes won the second semi in 9.98 ahead of Nigerian Enoch Adegoke, who was awarded second place in a photo finish with Bromell after both timed 10 seconds dead.

Bromell had come into the Olympics as hot pre-race favourite having set the fastest time this year of 9.77sec, the seventh-quickest in history.

 © – AFP, 2021

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie