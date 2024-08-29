Personal Best time not enough to keep Damien Vereker in the medals race

DESPITE POSTING HIS BEST ever time on board with Mitchell McLaughlin as his pilot, Waterford cyclist Damien Vereker bowed out of the challenge for medals in the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

His Personal Best time was 4:14.826 in the B4 men’s 4000m individual pursuit with an average speed of 56.5 km per hour, which left him in seventh place, with the top four proceeding to Gold Medal or Bronze Medal races.

Martin Gordon of Sligo origin and now living in Dublin, competing at the age of 39, was further back with a time of 5:27.642, an average speed of 43.9 km/hour.

Tristan Bangma of The Netherlands was fastest around the track with a time of 3:55.396, carrying an average pace of 61.174 km/hour.