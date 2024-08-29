Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Damien Vereker. Bryan Keane/INPHO
individual pursuit

Personal Best time not enough to keep Damien Vereker in the medals race

Martin Gordon also misses out.
2.09pm, 29 Aug 2024
95
0

DESPITE POSTING HIS BEST ever time on board with Mitchell McLaughlin as his pilot, Waterford cyclist Damien Vereker bowed out of the challenge for medals in the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

His Personal Best time was 4:14.826 in the B4 men’s 4000m individual pursuit with an average speed of 56.5 km per hour, which left him in seventh place, with the top four proceeding to Gold Medal or Bronze Medal races.

Martin Gordon of Sligo origin and now living in Dublin, competing at the age of 39, was further back with a time of 5:27.642, an average speed of 43.9 km/hour.

Tristan Bangma of The Netherlands was fastest around the track with a time of 3:55.396, carrying an average pace of 61.174 km/hour.

Author
Declan Bogue
declan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie