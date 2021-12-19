Membership : Access or Sign Up
Men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team make Irish swimming history at World Championships

An Irish relay team will compete in a World Championship final for the first time this afternoon.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 19 Dec 2021, 10:46 AM
Finn McGeever is a member of the Irish men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team competing in Abu Dhabi.
Image: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO
Image: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO

IRISH SWIMMING HISTORY was made this morning at the World Championships (25m).

The men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team shaved a remarkable 21 seconds off the national record to advance to today’s final (3.58pm) by finishing second in their heat and in sixth place overall.

The time of 7:02.35 – the seventh Irish record posted at this meet – set by Jack McMillan, Robbie Powell, Finn McGeever and Jordan Sloan has ensured that an Irish team will compete in a World Championship relay final for the very first time.

Taking place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, the championships are world swimming’s finale of 2021 and the culmination of the short course (25m pool) season.

Three of this team – McMillan, McGeever and Sloan – also set a new Irish senior record in this event in the long course (50m pool) format at the LEN European Aquatics Championships in May. This earned Ireland a first-ever spot in a men’s Olympic swimming relay event, and a first Olympic swimming relay of any kind in 49 years.

Mona McSharry, who has set four Irish records this week, will be back in the pool later today (3.48pm) after swimming 1:04.59 in her 100m breaststroke heat.

This is the event in which McSharry became Ireland’s first Olympic finalist in 25 years at Tokyo 2020, and she goes into this afternoon’s semi-final in second position overall.

Danielle Hill also has a semi-final to look forward to this afternoon (3.19pm) after qualifying via her 50m backstroke heat in 13th place with a time of 27.17.

Niamh Coyne swam 1:06.44 in the 100m breaststroke heats – her first event at these championships. That left her in 18th place, with only the top 16 advancing, but it was a solid effort given that she found herself racing alone with two empty lanes beside her.

Calum Bain, who formed part of the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay team that set a new Irish record on Thursday, finished his first World Championships with a lifetime best in the 50m butterfly, shaving 0.13 off his previous best by touching in 23.46 to finish 34th overall.

