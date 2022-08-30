Smooth start for Medvedev as Murray overcomes mental barrier to triumph

DANIIL MEDVEDEV MADE a smooth start to the defence of his US Open title but “half dead” Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a shock defeat by Daniel Elahi Galan.

It was not just the loss but the manner of it that was so surprising as Tsitsipas, one of five men who could have ended the tournament ranked world number one, lost the first 11 games.

From there he rallied and took the third set but Colombian Galan, ranked 94, was not to be denied the best win of his career, finally clinching his ninth match point for a 6-0 6-1 3-6 7-5 triumph.

Tsitsipas had treatment on his right arm but did not use that as an excuse, saying: “I was very motivated and pumped before the US Open started because I knew I can use this tournament to get closer to the number one spot.

“It would be very weird if it didn’t cross my mind because this is something I wanted since I was a kid and I know this is my chance now to step it up. It just didn’t go as planned.

My arm was pretty tired, nothing was coming off of my strokes. He returned extremely well. He did a great job, he dominated the game completely. I just couldn’t get into the match at all. It was as if I was half dead.”

There were no such problems for Medvedev, who dropped just six games in a 6-2 6-4 6-0 victory over American Stefan Kozlov.

The Russian, who defeated Novak Djokovic 12 months ago to lift his first grand slam trophy, is hoping to draw on his positive memories, saying: “I definitely don’t want to forget about them. It’s a little bit (of) extra pressure but mostly I don’t feel it.

“I know that I want to play well and, if I don’t do it, I will not care that I won it last year, I will just be disappointed that this year didn’t work out my way.

“For sure it gives me a lot of confidence because I always played good here. I remember last year were some crazy matches. All of them were really high level from me. That’s what I want to continue doing this year.”

Daniil Medvedev hits a return. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Andy Murray kicked his campaign off with his first straight-sets victory at a grand slam for five years, defeating Argentinian 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo 7-5 6-3 6-3.

Having gone into the contest short on wins and with concerns over a cramping problem that has affected him in several matches, this was a very positive start to his tournament.

Murray said: “Mentally it’s not easy going into a five-set match in those conditions after the way the last few weeks have been for me, and I did well.

“I did well physically and mentally to put that to the back of my mind and find a way to get through. So I was really happy with that.

It was really tricky conditions out there. At the beginning it was actually OK, but towards the end it was really getting pretty hot and humid. I thought I did a pretty good job out there. Could have closed some of the sets quicker, but overall it was a solid performance.”

Murray will next take on young American Emilio Nava as he bids to reach the third round at Flushing Meadows for the first time since 2016.

Nick Kyrgios is used to being the main event but he coped just fine with playing the understudy’s role this time as he followed Serena Williams onto Arthur Ashe and defeated doubles partner and good friend Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3 6-4 7-6 (4).

“I thought I played a really good first couple of sets,” said the Australian. “When we both saw the draw, it was a nightmare. We never want to play each other.

Nick Kyrgios serves to Thanasi Kokkinakis, Source: Frank Franklin II

“I can’t wait to get out with him on the right side of the net and play doubles in a couple of days. Hopefully never again but I’m really happy to move forward.”

Dominic Thiem was unable to defend the title he won in 2020 last year because of his long-term wrist injury and his return lasted only one match as he was beaten 7-5 6-1 5-7 6-3 by 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta.