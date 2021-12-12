Mercedes lodge appeal over Verstappen's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix win

MERCEDES HAVE LODGED an appeal over Max Verstappen’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix win over Lewis Hamilton on Sunday.

Mercedes are contesting safety car procedure which resulted in Verstappen overtaking Hamilton on the final lap to clinch the world championship.

Verstappen took advantage of a second safety car to overtake seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton on the final lap after Nicholas Latifi crashed.

Verstappen and Hamilton, who went into the race level on points, went wheel to wheel to the chequered flag with the Dutchman edging the race.

Until then, Hamilton had been coasting, his eighth world title seemingly in the bag, prompting Red Bull team principal Christian Horner to say: “We need a miracle.”

It came in the unlikely shape of Latifi, who crashed his Williams, with Verstappen promptly pitting for fresh tyres.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

When racing resumed for the 58th and closing lap Verstappen barged past Hamilton to take the chequered flag, sparking joy on the Red Bull pitwall and fury at Mercedes.

More to follow